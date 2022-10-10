Hundreds of new housing units will be built in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of The Bronx after the City Council gave final approval to the project on Wednesday. The final Bruckner Boulevard rezoning project will include 348 units of housing, 193 of which will be affordable. Of the affordable units, 99 will be set aside for seniors and 25 for veterans with supportive social services. Planned office space will now be turned into a senior center.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO