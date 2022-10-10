Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
NY1
City public school employee shot in head near school
A public school employee was shot in the head Tuesday in Brooklyn about a block away from the school he was working at, according to the NYPD. Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday just after 2:45 p.m. at the corner of Avenue M and Utica Avenue in Flatlands. The 19-year-old...
NY1
Manhattan official introduces plan to reduce congestion caused by delivery trucks
With New Yorkers getting more packages delivered to their doors than ever before, congestion from delivery trucks is at an all-time high. Some New Yorkers have been documenting the traffic jams on social media and this week, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine introduced legislation to change the way deliveries work in the five boroughs.
NY1
High Manhattan rents leading to more competition in Queens and Brooklyn
Real estate agent Jordan Silver knew he had a desirable listing on his hands — a charming pre-war West Village one-bedroom apartment, complete with a courtyard. "It is the most desirable neighborhood, but we saw lines around the block," Silver, a real estate agent with Corcoran, said. What You...
NY1
Chinatown tenants displaced by fire wait for repairs
Tenants of a Mulberry Street apartment building where an early morning fire in April killed two people and displaced 37 residents say they’re waiting too long to get back to their apartments. “We’re now in October and the situation continues to prolong and be a lot worse than it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
Bronx tenants reap benefits as landlord takes on climate change upgrades
In the roughly quarter century she’s lived at Eastchester Heights, Brenda Nesmith said she’s seen the ownership of the sprawling apartment complex change hands several times, with some landlords neglecting repair calls and upgrades. “Before, it would take days before they’d come. Sometimes they would never come,” said...
NY1
City to open center to serve asylum seeker families
New York City will open a center in midtown Manhattan to serve asylum seeker families, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will be located at The Row NYC Hotel and will initially serve 200 asylum seeker families with children, with the potential to serve additional families in the coming weeks, the press release said.
NY1
NY health officials say 'repeated' samples of polio found in wastewater
Ongoing monitoring of wastewater in the New York City metropolitan area has found repeated evidence of poliovirus in sewage, the state Department of Health on Tuesday announced. The most recent wastewater test results drew samples from Brooklyn and Queens and found polio genetically linked to a case previously found in...
NY1
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
City Council approves Bruckner rezoning, Universal Childcare Act
Hundreds of new housing units will be built in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of The Bronx after the City Council gave final approval to the project on Wednesday. The final Bruckner Boulevard rezoning project will include 348 units of housing, 193 of which will be affordable. Of the affordable units, 99 will be set aside for seniors and 25 for veterans with supportive social services. Planned office space will now be turned into a senior center.
NY1
Doctors urging flu shots as cases rise ahead of possible severe season
Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician affiliated with New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell and Columbia University Medical Center, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Tuesday to explain how New York City became a flu "hotspot," why New Yorkers should get both the latest COVID-19 booster and flu shots, and how you can judge the severity of a flu season based on the southern hemisphere's winters.
NY1
New York officials want extension of Hurricane Ida relief
New York elected officials are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to extend a relief program meant to benefit people affected by flashflooding brought on by the remnants of a hurricane that swept through the metropolitan region a year ago. Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, state Sen....
NY1
Amazing maize maze: Queens farm full of fall fun for families
Pumpkin and Spice are a pair of pigs who call the Queens County Farm Museum home. They were also born on Halloween, so as you would imagine, autumn is their favorite time of year!. They are in the right place at the 47-acre site in Floral Park, which has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY1
'Bathroom bill' moves to full council vote
The City Council’s "bathroom bill," which would identify locations in every ZIP code where a public bathroom should be added, cleared a key legislative hurdle on Thursday. The legislation, first introduced in April by sponsors Councilwoman Rita Joseph and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, passed 10-0 in the City Council’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
NY1
State finds one Brooklyn yeshiva is not meeting educational standards
Last November, Beatrice Weber told NY1 that her son's school, Yeshiva Mesivta Arugath Habosem in Williamsburg, provided little instruction in U.S. history, science, math or English. "He can read English better than his teacher," Weber said of her son. What You Need To Know. Beatrice Weber argued her son's yeshiva...
NY1
Voters will decide on three questions about city charter on Election Day
Changing the city’s charter in order to create a more equitable New York: that’s what the Racial Justice Commission is proposing this November. “This is an effort to bring about equity, greater equity for a very diverse city of New York and of course, racial justice, which is an evading issue that often we seem to have a hold on but gets away from us,” said Manhattan and Bronx Congressmember Adriano Espaillat.
NY1
The originals of 'Grease' and a chat with icon Carol Burnett
It’s been 50 years since the international sensation “Grease” premiered in New York. On this week’s episode of “On Stage,” host Frank DiLella takes a trip down memory lane with some of the original “Greasers.”. Broadway and Hollywood icon Carol Burnett chats with...
Comments / 0