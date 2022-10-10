Read full article on original website
Aurora City Council Finance Commitee advances plan for relocation of Hollywood Casino
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The Aurora City Council Finance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a relocation plan for the Hollywood Casino.All five members of the committee voted to go ahead with the relocation plan. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at a City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.A final vote will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.Under the proposal, the Hollywood Casino Aurora would move from its current location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened in 1993 –...
Cullinan Properties Provides More Details About Rock Run Crossings And Hollywood Casino
Cullinan Properties is excited to announce the addition of Hollywood Casino Joliet as an anchor tenant at the Rock Run Crossings development project. The construction of the casino is expected to begin in late 2023, subject to local regulatory approval. The parent company of Hollywood Casino Joliet, PENN Entertainment, announced...
Owners plan to relocate Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hollywood Casino in Aurora will soon have a new home.Owner PENN Entertainment plans to build a new casino and hotel near the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (Interstate 88) and adjacent to the Chicago Premium Outlets Mall.The casino would feature 900 slot machines, and 50 live table games.There will also be a spa, bars, and restaurants as well as meeting space. A Barstool Sportsbook is also planned for the new casino.The plan reflects a change in the law since the casino first opened in 1993. Casinos back then had to be classified as being riverboats, while landside casinos are now allowed.Construction could begin next year.A new casino is also planned to replace the Hollywood Casino Joliet. The plan there calls for a casino in the Rock Run Crossings mixed use development near the I-80/I-55 interchange.
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
After 3 decades, Irish Shop closing
For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
Joliet, Aurora officials welcome replacement casinos
Plans by the owners of Hollywood Casino to move their riverfront casinos in Aurora and Joliet to new and bigger facilities have leaders in both suburbs talking about what that would mean for their communities.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations
JOLIET, Ill. - The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities. Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s. But under the new plan, the casino...
Hollywood Casino Moving Out Of Downtown Aurora.
Hollywood Casino is moving out of downtown Aurora!. Hollywood Casino Aurora has announced its intention to leave downtown and move to a site near the Interstate 88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in the city. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc., owners of Hollywood Casino, made the announcement Monday on its website,...
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
$1 Million winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City
Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Chicago suburbs
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Check your tickets!. A million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Calumet City. The winning numbers in Monday's draw were: 3-6-11-17-22. The ticket matched these numbers — missing the Powerball. The ticket was sold at KNR Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive. With no jackpot...
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
Apply to get a $500 stimulus each month
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
Sixth Weekend of I-80 in Joliet extended weekend ramp lane closures
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the sixth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m....
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
