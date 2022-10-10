A celebration of life will take place at a later date for Bradley H. Lasch age 63 of Big Lake who died suddenly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Big Lake Township. Brad was born on March 28, 1959 in Mankato to Herbert & Dorothy (Bartness) Lasch. He grew up in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He went on to graduate from Stevens Point College with a Bachelors degree in business management. He married Linda Carlstrom on January 6, 1989 in Edina. Brad worked as a store manager for a number of different stores including Tom Thumb, Holiday, Dollar General and St. Croix Oil Co. In his most recent years, he sold insurance.

BIG LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO