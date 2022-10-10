ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Ceredigion: Warning as seal pup dies after being scared by dogs

Wildlife disturbance has increased as more people visit the Welsh coast, a council has warned. It comes a month after a seal pup drowned off New Quay, the possible result of disturbance by dog walkers. One boat skipper said more could be done to help educate people about Ceredigion's marine...
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Arizona State
Boston 25 News WFXT

477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
Seal
Ingram Atkinson

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
Daily Mail

Secrets of a doomed ship as divers find 111-year-old wreck off Australia's west coast and reveal what REALLY caused the Finnish-owned vessel to sink and how one sailor miraculously escaped to a deserted island while the rest of the crew perished

Divers have made the incredible discovery of a 111-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Western Australia that went missing during a massive cyclone. The Finnish-owned Glenbank disappeared in 1911 after hitting a ferocious storm in the Dampier Marine Park, northeast of Cape Lambert. Only one seaman survived, a 22-year-old Fin who was rescued after swimming to a nearby island.
natureworldnews.com

Number of Whales Stranded in New Zealand Islands Rises to 500 After Nearby Bleaching

Another stranding involving 250 number of whales were discovered on remote New Zealand islands. With a similar stranding event just days ago, the number of stranded mammals on the Chatham Islands was brought to around 500 and are "likely to die", The Guardian reported. The first 250 whales ended up dying or being euthanized after a nearby bleaching.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Island Of The Sea Wolves’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About Sea Wolves And The Rest Of The Ecosystem On Vancouver Island

Some nature docuseries go all over the place, trying to adhere to themes. But when a show focuses on one geographic area, it becomes more interesting, at leas to us. Why? Because you see how the ecosystem operates throughout the seasons, and the full cycle of life that has made for such a tightly knit environment. A new Netflix series focuses its lens on Vancouver Island.
