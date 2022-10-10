ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17egA1_0iTYpwYz00

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied.

Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A new civil lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a Houston hotel in December of 2020. The suit alleges Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts with plaintiff," who is identified as "Jane Doe" and was filed...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback

Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berea, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Berea, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#The League#Massage Therapists#American Football#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Advocate & Democrat

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
The Advocate & Democrat

Syndication: The Enquirer

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pursued by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on…
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku is on track to have his best season as a pro, he’s tallied 250 receiving yards in just the last three games. On the season, Njoku has caught 24 passes for 289 yards. The Browns' tight end has heated up as of late and is looking like the guy Cleveland knew he could be, which is why they signed him to a lucrative deal.
NFL
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
791
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy