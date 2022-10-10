ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied.

Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists.

NFL Network reported that Watson indeed showed up to the facility on Monday.

Under the terms of the suspension, he can work with the medical staff, meet with non-football staff and attend meetings. He also is allowed to take part in workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, meet one-on-one with head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt or quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing.

Watson, 27, is not allowed to participate in group workouts, attend practices, team events or games or talk to the media.

"We'll work through what we're allowed to do with him for the foreseeable future," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said during a press conference on Monday. "I believe he's in the meeting rooms with our guys and he's in there with the guys right now, which is great for him and us to have him back with his teammates. I know he can't be out on the field and working out just yet with guys, so we'll just take that one day by day."

Some restrictions will be lifted on Nov. 14, when he can resume practicing with the Browns. He's eligible to play Dec. 4 at Houston, where he played four seasons with the Texans.

The Browns, with veteran Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, are off to a 2-3 start, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for second place in the AFC North.

Cleveland acquired Watson via trade from the Texans for a bounty of draft picks -- including three first-rounders -- and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract in March. Watson reached financial settlements with 23 of the 24 massage therapists who filed civil suits against him.

Watson has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions. He led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. He also has rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 scores in his career, and he owns a 28-25 regular-season record as a starter.

Meanwhile, in Houston, the Texans announced Monday that fans could trade in their old Watson jerseys, as well as those of select other former players, for 44 percent off a new jersey at the team's shop this week.

--Field Level Media

