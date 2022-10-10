ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Police warn Oregon beachgoers about grenades washing ashore

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
The Guardian
 3 days ago
The white cylindrical grenade on the beach. Photograph: Courtesy of the Newport, Oregon, police department

Police in Oregon last week warned local beachgoers about grenades that had washed on to the shore and appeared to still be able to explode.

The police department in the city of Newport issued a statement on Wednesday saying three separate grenades had somehow washed on to the beach there a day earlier.

Labeled M116A1, the grenades were white in color and cylindrical in shape, according to a photo of the unusual discovery that was shared by the department. The phrase “Warning: Explosive” was written on them in large red letters.

“If you encounter such a device, please do not handle or attempt to move it,” the police department said in its statement, which served as a warning to members of the public. “Call the police to report the device’s location.”

M116A1 grenades are used primarily to train soldiers because they simulate “battlefield noises and effects ”, according to a company that provides the devices to the US army. It sparks what the company describes as a “simulated explosion” within six to 12 seconds of being deployed.

It was not immediately clear where the grenades found in Newport came from.

Explosives have been known to wash up on beaches before. In April 2021, a “sea mine” washed ashore on a Florida beach.

That device was labeled “inert”, which implied it could be used for training , the Miami news station WPLG reported.

Authorities ultimately took that device to the US air force so that it could be investigated further.

Comments / 30

Steaven Perkins
3d ago

by what I can tell from the article, unused simulation grenades are washing ashore and are still active/live. From my experience in the Guard they are essentially a flash bang with less power but can still cause injuries if used improperly. Example activating it and holding onto it, something a child would do. Another example is activating it and standing too close when it goes off and being hit by the shrapnel and loud bang without hearing protection, not lethal but could cause lacerations and hearing loss.

Kristian
3d ago

serial number? ammo depo log? hold whoever it was responsible for returning unused ordnance accountable, make sure the Plt leader us docked pay and rank, can't be a blue falcon when your a salty vet...

Snowflake Remover
3d ago

Could these have been used to start forest fires that are going on in Oregon right now, and the people that started them dumped what training grenades they had left to try and get rid of the evidence.

