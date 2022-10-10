Read full article on original website
Related
beyondbordersnews.com
SDSU Selects Sundt to Build New Brawley STEM Facility
San Diego State University has selected Sundt as the general contractor to build the new Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) facility on the SDSU Imperial Valley Brawley campus. This selection comes on the heels of an $80 million investment by the State of California to develop the roughly 65,000-square-foot...
holtvilletribune.com
ECRMC Cuts Ribbon on New Women’s Health Center
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center announces the grand opening of its new Women’s Health Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, located on the second floor of the Medical Office Building at 1271 Ross Ave. in El Centro. The ECRMC Women’s Health Center will offer comprehensive gynecology...
beyondbordersnews.com
Journalism, Politicos, and the Citizens Agenda of Imperial Valley
As campaign season nears its most critical stage, candidates are either knocking on doors or doing savvy social media promotion to get their names out ahead of the November election. But aside from the rhetoric and the flashy slogans, have the candidates addressed the issues people want to hear?. El...
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beyondbordersnews.com
6TH MAYORS’ INTERNATIONAL BIKE RIDE
The 4FrontED Governing Group cordially invites the megaregion community members to the 6th Mayors’ International Bike Ride, starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, beginning at the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, Arizona). The family-friendly ride is a celebration of our communities, including...
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food
In a special report news 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba shares how using earthworms will benefit our local soil. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Trunk or Treat Spooktacular coming soon to El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Parks & Recreation is hosting the Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 21, 2022. For further context, Trunk or Treat is a family event for children of all ages to dress up and trick-or-treat in a safe environment.
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced that the "Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat" event is on Halloween night. The post 12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
Free activities to do in Southern California during October
As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun. Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank. Grand Ave Arts: All Access Angelenos can […]
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PBS interview with Kari Lake canceled
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake has backed out of a scheduled interview with PBS after they set up a similar style interview with Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. The post PBS interview with Kari Lake canceled appeared first on KYMA.
Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents
rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
Caltrans to Host Job Fair in Old Town; Dozens Hired, Promoted Locally So Far
Caltrans District 11 will host an in-person hiring event in Old Town from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday to fill dozens of open positions. The jobs for the state Department of Transportation include equipment operators, highway and landscape maintenance workers, and maintenance service assistants. Those interested in working for...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Comments / 0