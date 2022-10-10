‘Just the Tip of the Iceberg’: New PFAS Drinking Water Standards in R.I. Go a Long Way, but Target Only One Part of Complicated Issue

Read full article on original website
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website this morning, with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
State officials announced Tuesday the launch of a new website that will help Rhode Islanders with their heating and electric bills this winter.
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
New England became the first regional energy market to use a virtual power plant this summer, with thousands of home solar and battery storage projects exporting power to the grid. Solar giant Sunrun announced on Tuesday that it had succeeded in providing power to customers in June, July and August...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) stocked 24 waterways with rainbow and brook trout last week before the holiday. DEM is providing stocking updates via its website at dem.ri.gov/fishing. A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older and a trout conservation stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on the DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
The poll shows Baker has a 74% approval rating, which is the highest among all of the governors.
WAKEFIELD, R.I. – It’s been more than three months since the second in command for the state’s coastal regulation agency retired – and it remains unclear when a new one will be hired. After a storied 22-year career with the agency, deputy director James Boyd officially...
Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee won’t participate in public events on Monday following an unexpected medical procedure over the weekend, his office announced Sunday. “This weekend, the governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract,” McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi said in a […]
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
The Globe/Suffolk survey reaffirms what last week's 12 News/Roger Williams University poll found in Rhode Island's 2nd District.
Recently, Nancy Hall introduced us to Jeremy Honig, whose TikTok account features many videos pointing out how silly Massachusetts town names are to pronounce. In fact, Nancy was a big fan of his song that he made up for town names. Honig also has a continuing series of “Massachusetts Towns...
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
The best place to eat in New England is in Rhode Island, according to Yelp. The website named Jayd Bun as the best place to eat in New England on a new top 100 list Tuesday. The restaurant, according to Yelp, specializes in “comfort food” that chef Annie Parisi grew up with in Tianjin, China.
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
