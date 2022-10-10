ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Just the Tip of the Iceberg’: New PFAS Drinking Water Standards in R.I. Go a Long Way, but Target Only One Part of Complicated Issue

By Colleen Cronin
ecori.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with increased winter bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website this morning, with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
WARWICK, RI
eenews.net

Northeast embraces first-of-a-kind virtual power plant

New England became the first regional energy market to use a virtual power plant this summer, with thousands of home solar and battery storage projects exporting power to the grid. Solar giant Sunrun announced on Tuesday that it had succeeded in providing power to customers in June, July and August...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
POLITICS
johnstonsunrise.net

Ponds stocked with trout … go fish

In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) stocked 24 waterways with rainbow and brook trout last week before the holiday. DEM is providing stocking updates via its website at dem.ri.gov/fishing. A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older and a trout conservation stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on the DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Contamination#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Water Testing#Foodsafety#General Health#Complicated Issue#Legislature#Ecori News
GoLocalProv

Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance

Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
ELECTIONS
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
REAL ESTATE
WPRI 12 News

Gov. McKee to miss Autumnfest Parade following ‘routine’ medical procedure

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee won’t participate in public events on Monday following an unexpected medical procedure over the weekend, his office announced Sunday. “This weekend, the governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract,” McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi said in a […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Live 95.9

Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy