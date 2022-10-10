ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Public charter school International Leadership of Texas to open campus for grades K-8 in Pearland

A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023. (Courtesy Pixabay) A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023 around the area of 3500 Liberty Drive, Pearland, according to a news release. The public charter school focuses on global perspectives in its education curriculum and teaches its students English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. www.iltexas.org.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Humble ISD to host Hire-Palooza for hourly positions Oct. 15

HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) Humble Independent School District is hosting a “Hire-palooza” on Saturday, October 15, for hourly employee openings across the district. Positions include child nutrition, custodial, general maintenance, transportation and police. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Humble High School gym....
HUMBLE, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award

Katy ISD is one of only 59 school districts across the state to be recognized with the 2022 District of Distinction Award by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). The District earned the award for providing a well-rounded education that integrates a visual arts curriculum that inspires creativity and builds social-emotional learning to connect learners to their community and beyond.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Artisan Culture Coffee reopens in Grogan's Mill Village Center

Artisan Culture Coffee reopened in Grogan's Mill Village on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Pexels) Artisan Culture Coffee held its grand reopening Sept. 22 at 2260 Buckthorne Place, Ste. 179, in The Woodlands. Artisan Culture is an independent, family-owned business that was previously located on Sawdust Road. The coffee shop serves locally roasted coffee as well as gluten-free and vegan treats. 832-468-1219. Facebook: Artisan Culture Coffee.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
iheart.com

Your Family Is Invited To Have Breakfast With Santa In Katy

I know we're only in October, but Christmas events are starting to pop up and I don't want you to miss this. This has become a nice Christmas tradition for families in the Katy area. Everyone is invited to join Santa at Katy Fire Station 1 for breakfast. Pancake plates...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model

Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex

Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Listen to to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra plus 3 more events this weekend, Oct. 14-16

The Conroe Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th season with its concert, "Chills Down Your Spine," on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Friends of Conroe presents its annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival with a carnival, food for sale and exhibitors. There will also be live music and a Mr. and Mrs. Catfish pageant. 6 p.m.-midnight (Sept.14), 11 a.m.-midnight. (Sept. 15), noon-6 p.m. (Sept. 16). $15 (admission). 105 Davis St., Conroe. www.friendsofconroe.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 1

Three candidates are running for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 on Nov. 8. Three candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election as incumbent and Board President Kathy Handler did not file for re-election. Candidates include former Tomball Rotary Club President Jim Engelke, professor Joseph Ferguson and stay-at-home mom Tina Salem.
TOMBALL, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District

The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
