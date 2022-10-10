Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Public charter school International Leadership of Texas to open campus for grades K-8 in Pearland
A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023. (Courtesy Pixabay) A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023 around the area of 3500 Liberty Drive, Pearland, according to a news release. The public charter school focuses on global perspectives in its education curriculum and teaches its students English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. www.iltexas.org.
Humble ISD to host Hire-Palooza for hourly positions Oct. 15
HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) Humble Independent School District is hosting a “Hire-palooza” on Saturday, October 15, for hourly employee openings across the district. Positions include child nutrition, custodial, general maintenance, transportation and police. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Humble High School gym....
Covenant House to demolish 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development
Covenant House, a Houston-area nonprofit that works to help homeless youth, will begin demolition of its 40-year-old campus Oct. 14 in preparation for a new facility officials said will help them better serve their mission. Officials with the nonprofit describe the existing buildings, found at the intersection of Lovett and...
Katy ISD Wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award
Katy ISD is one of only 59 school districts across the state to be recognized with the 2022 District of Distinction Award by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA). The District earned the award for providing a well-rounded education that integrates a visual arts curriculum that inspires creativity and builds social-emotional learning to connect learners to their community and beyond.
Tomball ISD launches 'Super Senior' program with free admission to athletics, fine arts events
Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district age 60 and older to receive free admission to TISD athletic events and fine arts performances. (Courtesy Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc.) Tomball ISD debuted a new program in early October for residents in the district...
Alvin ISD purchases bullet-resistant shields for police department through state grant
The district will be fully reimbursed for its purchase of the shields through a grant program in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact Newspaper) The Alvin ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of 30 rifle-rated bullet-resistant shields for the Alvin ISD police department as part...
Artisan Culture Coffee reopens in Grogan's Mill Village Center
Artisan Culture Coffee reopened in Grogan's Mill Village on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Pexels) Artisan Culture Coffee held its grand reopening Sept. 22 at 2260 Buckthorne Place, Ste. 179, in The Woodlands. Artisan Culture is an independent, family-owned business that was previously located on Sawdust Road. The coffee shop serves locally roasted coffee as well as gluten-free and vegan treats. 832-468-1219. Facebook: Artisan Culture Coffee.
Parents in Pearland ISD's PTA being tapped for substitute work
It's a first in the district's history, and it's coming at a time when numbers suggest substitute staffing is stable. But a letter reveals it to be otherwise.
Your Family Is Invited To Have Breakfast With Santa In Katy
I know we're only in October, but Christmas events are starting to pop up and I don't want you to miss this. This has become a nice Christmas tradition for families in the Katy area. Everyone is invited to join Santa at Katy Fire Station 1 for breakfast. Pancake plates...
Montgomery County considers tax incentive agreements & community colleges eye new funding model
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) On the Oct. 14 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Jishnu Nair discusses Montgomery County's considerations surrounding tax abatements for companies moving into the area following several failed agreements. Plus, reporter Andrew Christman breaks down the possible Texas legislative action that could change how colleges like Lone Star Community College are funded.
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
Tomball ISD breaks ground on Juergen Road complex
Tomball ISD officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its Juergen Road complex. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 10 for its 205-acre Juergen Road complex, which will feature a new elementary, intermediate and high school funded by the district's 2021 bond package. “Today is...
Listen to to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra plus 3 more events this weekend, Oct. 14-16
The Conroe Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th season with its concert, "Chills Down Your Spine," on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Friends of Conroe presents its annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival with a carnival, food for sale and exhibitors. There will also be live music and a Mr. and Mrs. Catfish pageant. 6 p.m.-midnight (Sept.14), 11 a.m.-midnight. (Sept. 15), noon-6 p.m. (Sept. 16). $15 (admission). 105 Davis St., Conroe. www.friendsofconroe.com.
Tomball ISD school board candidate forum set for Oct. 17
Eleven candidates are running for four positions on the Tomball ISD school board. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 17, the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce's Government and Legislative Affairs Committee will host a candidate forum for the Tomball ISD school board races. Eleven candidates are running...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 1
Three candidates are running for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 on Nov. 8. Three candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD board of trustees Position 1 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election as incumbent and Board President Kathy Handler did not file for re-election. Candidates include former Tomball Rotary Club President Jim Engelke, professor Joseph Ferguson and stay-at-home mom Tina Salem.
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
Lone Star College-Creekside Center opens children’s library
Lone Star College-Creekside Center opened a children's library Sept. 12. (Courtesy of LSC-Creekside Center) Lone Star College-Creekside Center opened a children’s library Sept. 12, said Janna Hoglund, director of the LSC-Tomball Community Library. “Our wonderful partner, which is Lone Star College-Tomball, is very generous, and they gave us the...
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District
The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
City of Magnolia enters Stage 2 drought, enacts water restrictions
The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in place. (Community Impact staff) The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in effect, according to the city’s website. Under Stage 2 drought restrictions—which are in effect when...
Montgomery County to host voting system open house ahead of Nov. 8 elections
On Oct. 15, the public will be invited to learn about and try out the Hart InterCivic voting system in place for the Nov. 8 elections in Montgomery County. (Screenshot from Montgomery County Elections/Hart InterCivic) The Montgomery County Elections Department will host an open house Oct. 15 to allow voters...
