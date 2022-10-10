ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.
