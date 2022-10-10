Read full article on original website
Oil prices fall about 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.
SEC's Gensler says CFTC authority over stablecoins should be bolstered
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress should give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more powers to police cryptocurrency stablecoins to reduce risks to the financial system, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Friday.
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks a mobilization of army reservists he ordered last month to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine will to be completed in two weeks
Musk says SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's Starlink internet indefinitely
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday his rocket company SpaceX cannot indefinitely fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, which has helped the country's civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia.
