KAAL-TV
Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
myaustinminnesota.com
Spring Valley man suffers life-threatening injuries in motocycle accident on Highway 16 in Fillmore County Sunday afternoon
A Spring Valley man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving went into the ditch on Highway 16 in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2014 Harley-Davidson touring motorcycle being driven by 34-year old Eric Scott Orman of Spring Valley was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon when he lost control of the bike and entered the ditch near the 360 trail in Fillmore Township.
WEAU-TV 13
Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
wiproud.com
Two injured after head on collision in Trempealeau Co.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two people are hurt after a crash in the town of Gale yesterday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says one vehicle was heading west on Crystal Valley Road and another vehicle was heading east. At a curve on top of a hill,...
KIMT
Howard County law enforcement rescues person from rural house fire
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – One person was rescued from a rural house fire Monday in Howard County. A 911 call came in just after 1:30 pm about a house on fire in the 13000 block of Valley Avenue. The caller said they were the only one in the house and were trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
String of Vehicle Thefts Prompts Warning in Rochester Area Town
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents of a small town near Rochester following what’s being described as a “rash” of vehicle break ins and thefts. Officials are reminding residents in Elgin to take valuables out of their...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for trying to steal a catalytic converter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County. Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession. He was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue...
7 Felonies Dropped Against Rochester Woman Accused of Hit & Run
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of a hit and run last year in Winona County today entered into a plea agreement. 33-year-old Cherise Dale admitted to a misdemeanor careless driving charge in exchange for the dismissal of nine other charges including seven felonies. The list of felonies included two counts of criminal vehicular operation and multiple burglary charges.
KIMT
Stewartville man sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife. Robert Eugene Koloff Jr., 53, was arrested the afternoon of September 11, 2021, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of 5th Street NE in Stewartville. Deputies say they arrived to find Koloff being held down on the ground by an 18-year-old man.
KGLO News
Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation
NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
KIMT
Suspicious fire at vacant SE Minnesota house is 3rd in last 2 weeks within a 5-mile radius
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A suspicious fire that destroyed a vacant house this weekend was the third structure fire within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze in Oronoco Township late Saturday night was at a condemned house and is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 9:44 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of Marijuana and E-Cig 11:18 p.m. A Moped was stolen from 1201 Garfield Ave.
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
KIMT
Albert Lea Police Department cancels alert for missing child
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is cancelling an alert for a missing juvenile. At 6:43 p.m. Sunday night, the department posted to Facebook that the 12-year-old boy was found safe. ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating...
KIMT
Charges dropped against Rochester man accused of threatening parents, assaulting police
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of menacing his parents. Sean Robert O’Grady, 23 of Rochester, was arrested on July 28 and charged with terroristic threats, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, and domestic assault. Rochester police say O’Grady’s parents called and said...
