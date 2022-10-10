ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

illinois.edu

October 13 Illinois History Minute

It’s October 13th, the day that the political cartoonist Herblock, was born Herbert Lawrence Block in Chicago in 1909. Herblock published his first political cartoon in the Chicago Daily News at the age of 19. His cartoons needled politicians for more than 70 years, including Senator Joseph McCarthy, for whom Herblock coined the term “McCarthyism”.
CHICAGO, IL

