kfgo.com
‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
kfgo.com
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate
FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
kfgo.com
Minneapolis police searching for murder suspect possibly living in St. Cloud
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police have issued an alert concerning an “armed and dangerous” woman wanted for a murder. Erica Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18. There is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities said...
