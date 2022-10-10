ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
FARGO, ND
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate

FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

