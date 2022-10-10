ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Every shot I take I think is going in': Keegan Murray showing off confidence for Kings

Keegan Murray continued his strong start to the preseason on Sunday, helping the Sacramento Kings to a 126-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Murray produced a team-high 16 points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot in 22 minutes of work off the bench. He went 5-of-6 from 3-point range, and hit five straight shots after missing his first attempt.

The fourth pick has put up 16 points in each of his first two preseason games while shooting at a high clip. He is converting on 70% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc, which he attributes to his work and preparation to this point.

“I just shoot with confidence,” Murray said. “Every shot I take I think is going in. My teammates have given me the utmost confidence to shoot the basketball when I’m open, so I just think every shot I shoot is going in and that’s what it is.”

Murray arrived at training camp expecting to compete for minutes. The Kings have a crowded frontcourt ahead of him, which makes it a bit difficult to project his potential role. He has come off the bench in the preseason and that could be how he starts the season.

The 22-year-old doesn’t appear to be losing any sleep over his role this season, though. He is just excited to be at this point of the season to be a part of the team.

I don’t feel nervous. I don’t think something is going to go wrong in the game. I don’t think anything like that. I’m just excited to get out and play because I’m fortunate to be in this position because not many people, especially from Iowa, get to be in this position. I’m excited to be here and I know that I won’t take it for granted.

Murray continues to show why the Kings took him with the fourth pick, and he looks poised to have a strong rookie campaign. He has performed at a high level in summer league and the preseason. Now, he looks to carry that momentum into the regular season.

Sacramento plays next on Wednesday versus the Phoenix Suns.

