Read full article on original website
Related
'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League
Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
Yardbarker
Victor Lindelof hails new Manchester United signing as a fantastic player
Victor Lindelof was full of praise for his fellow defender Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash. When speaking on the Argentinian’s arrival, he said (via ManUtd.com): “It’s been good, I think since he came he’s been performing at a good level and he’s a fantastic player. I think he’s very good with the ball.
ESPN
Man City's Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland one of my best strikers ever
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland as one of the best strikers he has worked with and said the numbers speak for themselves as the Norwegian international continues his astonishing start to life in England. Haaland has scored 15 of City's 33 Premier League goals, including three hat...
MLS・
Kevin De Bruyne says he is expecting Manchester City to fully impose themselves on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday with boss Pep Guardiola ready to unleash a fully rested striker Erling Haaland on the struggling Reds
Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City can impose themselves on Liverpool this weekend after a recent upturn in fortunes at Anfield. City broke an 18-year hoodoo by winning away at Jurgen Klopp's side in 2021 and took a point from a pulsating fixture last season. De Bruyne, who has nine...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker may return for Newcastle
Anthony Martial is out of Manchester United’s Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia but could return to training before the weekend.Martial was substituted midway through the first half of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton with a suspected back injury.The 26-year-old's start to the season has been disrupted by hamstring and Achilles injuries, despite impressing with three goals and two assists in his limited time on the pitch.Erik ten Hag ruled Martial out of Thursday's Group E clash but holds out hope of him being available for Sunday's Premier League visit from Newcastle United."Not [training] today," Ten Hag said, when asked...
Manchester City’s Deyna Castellanos: ‘I want to change the world a little bit’
Back home in Venezuela, Deyna Castellanos is known as “Queen Deyna”, butminutes into our conversation all nagging fears that Manchester City’s new No 10 might prove precious or high maintenance have evaporated. In Spanish reina means queen and, as it rhymes with Deyna, it felt a natural...
SkySports
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's decline has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The 'mentality monsters' of Merseyside look a shadow of their former selves and, even eight games into the season, have probably conceded too much ground in the Premier League title race to truly push Manchester City like they have so astutely in recent seasons.
Copenhagen vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Pep Guardiola leads Manchester City to Copenhagen as the Premier League champions prepare to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Victory over the Danish side will be enough to confirm a finish inside the top two with Borussia Dortmund taking on Sevilla, who have just one point from the first three match days.Erling Haaland will hope to extend his prolific streak in front of goal and defend his place as the front-runner for the golden boot in Europe’s top competition after hitting five goals already. City will have one eye on Sunday’s clash with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gabriel Jesus misses training ahead of Arsenal's Europa League trip to Bodo/Glimt after picking up a head injury against Liverpool on Sunday, but the striker could still be available for the Thursday night game
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has missed training ahead of his side's Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night. It comes after he picked up a head injury against Liverpool on Sunday and had to be treated on the pitch, following a collision with Kostas Tsimikas' elbow. The Brazil international...
Yardbarker
Copenhagen vs Man City team news: Guardiola rests key stars ahead of Liverpool match
Manchester City travel to Denmark this afternoon looking to secure their passage to the last 16 of the Champions League. A win for Pep Guardiola’s side will send the Manchester club through to the knockout stages of Europe’s biggest competition with two games to spare, which could be crucial when it comes to the Premier League as it will give City the chance to rest players midweek.
NBC Sports
Rangers vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Rangers host Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League Group A game for the hosts, while Jurgen Klopp needs a big response from the Reds. Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week but after losing 3-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp knows his side are in a tough place in the Premier League as they sit 14 points off the top of the table. At least in the Champions League they’ve won two of their three group stage games so far and a win at Rangers would leave them with a very good chance of advancing to the last 16.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Birthday wishes for a Manchester United and England great – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 11.FootballHappy birthday to Sir Bobby.The man who epitomises Manchester United.Honouring Sir Bobby Charlton on his 85th birthday ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/DvvzIChmWa— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 11, 2022Happy birthday to England legend @SirBobby! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s306lDCzDK— England (@England) October 11, 2022Happy Birthday @SirBobby thanks for representing me (your one and only time) in front of FA disciplinary committee back in the day. We had a great day out, oh and only got a...
Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League match
CHELSEA return to Premier League action against Aston Villa in high spirits - and former Blue Fikayo Tomori is partly the reason. Tomori, 24, got sent off for recklessly dragging down Mason Mount in the box during Chelsea's Champions League clash with AC Milan. And that led to Jorginho slotting...
Tottenham survive night of needless chaos to take Champions League initiative
Tottenham beat ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League, but nearly let their lead slip late on to raise further doubts.
Rangers vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight with fresh injury worries after a punishing defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. The 3-2 loss was worsened by the knee injury Luis Diaz sustained during the game, while Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a knock to his ankle which forced him off at half-time.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a...
Man Utd news LIVE: United ‘keeping tabs’ on Toney, Odysseas Vlachodimos linked, Ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford ace Ivan Toney if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney, 26, has netted six Premier League goals in nine matches this season and has recently been called up to the England international team. However, United boss has shown support to Ronaldo, claiming...
UEFA・
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Team news
Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt. James Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week. Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. Scotland...
NBC Sports
Arsenal beats Liverpool in thriller as incredible start continues
LONDON — Arsenal beat Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s young side went back to the top of the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli scored within the first minute and that set the tone for a crazy end-to-end clash as Darwin Nunez made it 1-1 then Bukayo Saka put an out of sorts Arsenal 2-1 up right on half time.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: Player ratings on frustrating night for Pep Guardiola's side
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: Player ratings on frustrating night for Pep Guardiola's side
Comments / 0