Lil Baby is set to release his new album It’s Only Me this Friday, October 14 featuring 23 songs and guest appearances from Young Thug, Future, Jeremih and more. He keeps the promo going with a stop on Hot 97 to freestyle for Funk Flex. This is the third time (watch the first and second times) that the Atlanta rapper is doing Flex’s freestyle series and he chooses to keep it short this time at under 2 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO