Russ Returns with New Single ‘BET’: Listen
Russ has been a busy guy behind the scenes even as he took a break for his mental health. As you know, canceling a tour and handling all logistics and paperwork following something like that isn’t easy. But as he’s signalled on social media too, he’s feeling much better...
Silk Sonic Not Submitting Album for GRAMMY Consideration
Silk Sonic has decided not to submit their platinum selling album An Evening With Silk Sonic for 2023 Grammy consideration. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars swept this year’s awards, winning all four trophies they were nominated for, for their smash hit ‘Leave the Door Open’. The Grammys they won included song of the year, record of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance (a win tied with Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’).
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Disallowed From Rap GRAMMY Categories, Nicki Responds
Nicki Minaj dropped her single ‘Super Freaky Girl‘ in the summer and it was a success for her, spending each of its first eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. It was the first song since the start of the decade to do so.
Lil Baby Releases New Album ‘It’s Only Me’ Feat. Future, Young Thug & More — Stream
Lil Baby has been on one hell of a run. On top of all of his hype in recent years for being an incredibly consistent feature artist, in the summer the rapper teamed up with Prime Video to release his Untrapped documentary which was an interesting insight into the man behind the stage name.
Here Are The Production Credits For Lil Baby’s New Album ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby just dropped his third album, It’s Only Me. Although there doesn’t seem to be as much buzz for the album as his last effort, he does have this release date pretty much all to himself, so it’ll be interesting to see how people react to the LP and how it does.
50 Cent Hosted Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Brought Down El Chapo Gets Release Date
As previously reported, 50 Cent is hosting a podcast about the story of the twin brothers who helped bring down the prolific drug lord, El Chapo. Today, it gets a release date; October 19. Lionsgate has launched a new division called Lionsgate Sound, which will operate as a full-service podcast...
Watch Lil Baby’s New Freestyle with Funk Flex
Lil Baby is set to release his new album It’s Only Me this Friday, October 14 featuring 23 songs and guest appearances from Young Thug, Future, Jeremih and more. He keeps the promo going with a stop on Hot 97 to freestyle for Funk Flex. This is the third time (watch the first and second times) that the Atlanta rapper is doing Flex’s freestyle series and he chooses to keep it short this time at under 2 minutes.
Kanye West On Antisemitic Criticism: “I Feel Happy To Have Crossed The Line”
Kanye West’s name has been in the headlines a lot as of late, if not for something he’s said, then the repercussions of something he’s said. Most recently, last night Candace Owens revealed that J.P. Morgan had contacted Ye to end their banking relationship with him, notifying him to move all money relating to him and his company out of their accounts.
