hiphop-n-more.com

Russ Returns with New Single ‘BET’: Listen

Russ has been a busy guy behind the scenes even as he took a break for his mental health. As you know, canceling a tour and handling all logistics and paperwork following something like that isn’t easy. But as he’s signalled on social media too, he’s feeling much better...
hiphop-n-more.com

Silk Sonic Not Submitting Album for GRAMMY Consideration

Silk Sonic has decided not to submit their platinum selling album An Evening With Silk Sonic for 2023 Grammy consideration. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars swept this year’s awards, winning all four trophies they were nominated for, for their smash hit ‘Leave the Door Open’. The Grammys they won included song of the year, record of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance (a win tied with Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’).
hiphop-n-more.com

Watch Lil Baby’s New Freestyle with Funk Flex

Lil Baby is set to release his new album It’s Only Me this Friday, October 14 featuring 23 songs and guest appearances from Young Thug, Future, Jeremih and more. He keeps the promo going with a stop on Hot 97 to freestyle for Funk Flex. This is the third time (watch the first and second times) that the Atlanta rapper is doing Flex’s freestyle series and he chooses to keep it short this time at under 2 minutes.
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West On Antisemitic Criticism: “I Feel Happy To Have Crossed The Line”

Kanye West’s name has been in the headlines a lot as of late, if not for something he’s said, then the repercussions of something he’s said. Most recently, last night Candace Owens revealed that J.P. Morgan had contacted Ye to end their banking relationship with him, notifying him to move all money relating to him and his company out of their accounts.
