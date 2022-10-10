Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
WVNews
Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar. “I hope...
WVNews
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Under fire for a dysfunctional and disappointing defense, Browns coordinator Joe Woods opened his news conference Thursday by pointing out his recent lack of sleep. “See my eyes? They’re red," Woods said. "I’m up.”
WVNews
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
WVNews
Browns QB Brissett set for reunion with Patriots, Belichick
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett looks back fondly on his rookie season with New England, where he was thrust into a starting job, was schooled in the Patriot Way as one of Tom Brady's understudies and won a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick traded him the following year.
WVNews
Just like Wilson, Rodgers had rough first year with Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If it's any consolation to Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers also had a rough first season under Nathaniel Hackett's tutelage. “It's tough when you've been in a different style of offense, for sure,” said Rodgers, who had nine games with either zero or one touchdown pass for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 when Hackett was his offensive coordinator.
WVNews
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them.
WVNews
Ravens to face Giants and former coordinator Martindale
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There have been a lot of people looking forward to the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Giants since coach Brian Daboll hired Wink Martindale to run New York's defense in early February. It was going to be grudge match. It was Martindale against Ravens...
WVNews
Bruce Irvin back for another reunion with Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bruce Irvin was an immature 24-year-old when he first arrived in Seattle. Now he’s back for a third stint with the Seahawks as a nearly 35-year-old elder statesman trying to show there’s still a little left in his game. “I feel good. My...
WVNews
Timeline of Washington's recent tumult under Dan Snyder
Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: six playoff appearances in 23 seasons since he bought the team in 1999.
WVNews
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson active against Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is active for Thursday night's game against Washington after being sidelined by a quad injury. The 23-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed the previous three games. Considered the Bears' top cover corner, he had a forced fumble and four tackles through the first two games.
WVNews
On the Mark: The ratings game
Time is slowly winding down on the high school football season in West Virginia. Tonight (Friday) marks Week 8 of the 2022 season.
WVNews
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was...
WVNews
Memphis 126, Detroit 111
MEMPHIS (126) Aldama 3-6 0-0 6, Brooks 2-13 2-2 6, Adams 2-4 1-5 5, Bane 7-16 1-1 16, Morant 12-21 6-8 31, Clarke 5-8 6-7 16, LaRavia 3-8 3-5 10, Roddy 4-8 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 2-2 8, Konchar 1-4 0-0 3, Williams Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 46-101 27-38 126.
NBA・
