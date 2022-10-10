ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WVNews

Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar. “I hope...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Under fire for a dysfunctional and disappointing defense, Browns coordinator Joe Woods opened his news conference Thursday by pointing out his recent lack of sleep. “See my eyes? They’re red," Woods said. "I’m up.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
WORLD
WVNews

Browns QB Brissett set for reunion with Patriots, Belichick

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett looks back fondly on his rookie season with New England, where he was thrust into a starting job, was schooled in the Patriot Way as one of Tom Brady's understudies and won a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick traded him the following year.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Just like Wilson, Rodgers had rough first year with Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If it's any consolation to Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers also had a rough first season under Nathaniel Hackett's tutelage. “It's tough when you've been in a different style of offense, for sure,” said Rodgers, who had nine games with either zero or one touchdown pass for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 when Hackett was his offensive coordinator.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Ravens to face Giants and former coordinator Martindale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There have been a lot of people looking forward to the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Giants since coach Brian Daboll hired Wink Martindale to run New York's defense in early February. It was going to be grudge match. It was Martindale against Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Bruce Irvin back for another reunion with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bruce Irvin was an immature 24-year-old when he first arrived in Seattle. Now he’s back for a third stint with the Seahawks as a nearly 35-year-old elder statesman trying to show there’s still a little left in his game. “I feel good. My...
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson active against Commanders

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is active for Thursday night's game against Washington after being sidelined by a quad injury. The 23-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed the previous three games. Considered the Bears' top cover corner, he had a forced fumble and four tackles through the first two games.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was...
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Memphis 126, Detroit 111

MEMPHIS (126) Aldama 3-6 0-0 6, Brooks 2-13 2-2 6, Adams 2-4 1-5 5, Bane 7-16 1-1 16, Morant 12-21 6-8 31, Clarke 5-8 6-7 16, LaRavia 3-8 3-5 10, Roddy 4-8 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 2-2 8, Konchar 1-4 0-0 3, Williams Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 46-101 27-38 126.
