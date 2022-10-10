Read full article on original website
Related
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WJHG-TV
Family fun at St. Andrews Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing. No fishing...
WJHG-TV
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A shelter once filled with animals, now sits empty off of Bay Avenue in Panama City, waiting for its doors to open again,. The Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter back in April 2020. “We decided that it was best for us to kind...
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Jaxson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Jaxson, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet shepherd mix is about two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
mypanhandle.com
The cold front clears and another is on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold front moves through for our Thursday, this will bring dry air to us but we will moderate for the weekend. Next week another cold front will move through the area early in the week. This should bring some real cold air in comparison to where we should be for this time of year. While it’s not in the forecast at the moment it’s possible that our inland area see the upper 30s Wednesday morning and possibly again on Thursday morning. The pattern thereafter also appears to keep the cold front coming down this might keep the cool dry air around for some time to come.
momcollective.com
Best Coffee Spot in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
One of the best parts about the weather cooling down that now is the perfect time to enjoy that morning (or maybe afternoon!) cup of coffee outside. If you are anything like me, I have the perfect spot for you to grab coffee in Fort Walton Beach, mama. Coffee Ave...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home. These...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getthecoast.com
Emerald Coast Con evolves into ‘Really Rad Weekend,’ a celebration of gaming on Okaloosa Island
Really Rad Weekend is the evolution of Emerald Coast Con, the convention that was formed by friends to celebrate their love of gaming both retro and modern. The core idea has always been the same: have a great time together while providing the community with an event that caters to everyone while giving back to those in need.
ssrnews.com
545-Acre Conservation Project Approved for East Navarre
Santa Rosa District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech’s effort to bring a 545-acre park to East Navarre have come to fruition. Piech has been working with local developer Bobby Killingsworth and state and federal agencies on the land acquisition near East River to provide more green spaces in East Navarre.
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Walton Beach Latin Street Fest to honor Hispanic Heritage
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the final week of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Viva Ciclovia Street Fest will line Downtown Fort Walton Beach with live music and events. Festival Details: Saturday, Oct. 15 12 pm- 8 pm Block party style at Ferry Road and First Street Afterparty held at Jake & Henry’s in […]
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
Bay Co. receives funding for new community center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
Alligators and beer come together at Gulfarium’s Crocktober Fest
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Octoberfest unlike the rest, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is hosting its annual Croctober Fest on Oct. 15 & 16 at the Okaloosa Island complex. The event is in its third year. Half a dozen local breweries will be serving craft beer all day long while celebrating alligators […]
Crestview man arrested for having 9-year-old to drive him home: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect after deputies said he asked a nine-year-old to drive him home nearly seven miles on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander Berrios, 22, asked the nine-year-old to drive […]
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
Comments / 0