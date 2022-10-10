ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

WMBB

New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WJHG-TV

Family fun at St. Andrews Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing. No fishing...
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Jaxson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Jaxson, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet shepherd mix is about two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
mypanhandle.com

The cold front clears and another is on the way

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold front moves through for our Thursday, this will bring dry air to us but we will moderate for the weekend. Next week another cold front will move through the area early in the week. This should bring some real cold air in comparison to where we should be for this time of year. While it’s not in the forecast at the moment it’s possible that our inland area see the upper 30s Wednesday morning and possibly again on Thursday morning. The pattern thereafter also appears to keep the cold front coming down this might keep the cool dry air around for some time to come.
momcollective.com

Best Coffee Spot in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

One of the best parts about the weather cooling down that now is the perfect time to enjoy that morning (or maybe afternoon!) cup of coffee outside. If you are anything like me, I have the perfect spot for you to grab coffee in Fort Walton Beach, mama. Coffee Ave...
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home. These...
ssrnews.com

545-Acre Conservation Project Approved for East Navarre

Santa Rosa District 4 Commissioner Dave Piech’s effort to bring a 545-acre park to East Navarre have come to fruition. Piech has been working with local developer Bobby Killingsworth and state and federal agencies on the land acquisition near East River to provide more green spaces in East Navarre.
WKRG News 5

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
WMBB

Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
WKRG News 5

Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
WJHG-TV

Bay County school zone speed limits changing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
WMBB

Bay Co. receives funding for new community center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
PANAMA CITY, FL

