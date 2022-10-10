Read full article on original website
Related
Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022
Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
reviewed.com
Is this leaf bag attachment the key to easy fall cleanup?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cleaning up autumn leaves is my least favorite type of yard work, and it usually leads to an aching back. Using a rake takes forever. Leaf blowers can be difficult to control. Even mowing the leaves takes forever, because the bag needs to be emptied every other pass. And again, my aching back.
reviewed.com
The Birch Natural Mattress gets back to basics with a naturally supportive and cool sleep
Mattresses are a big purchase—science tells us we spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so what we sleep on needs to meet all the right standards. And as far as the mattresses we’ve tested, the Birch Natural (available at Birch) hits all the right marks. It scored well in our lab tests for pressure relief, motion isolation, and heat diffusion. Like other hybrid mattresses, it covers supportive inner coils with layers of soft, cushioning foam to provide a balanced sleep for a variety of positions. And the company’s claims around the mattress’ organic materials are intriguing. The only concern we had with Birch’s Natural is its strong initial odor, not uncommon for a bed in a box. If you’re interested in reading more about hybrid mattresses we’ve tested many.
IN THIS ARTICLE
reviewed.com
How does Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 stack up to the original?
The Solo Stove Bonfire is one of of our best tested fire pits, but we took one major issue with its original design: the lack of a removable ash pan, which made it hard to clean. The brand new Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 (available at Amazon) addresses this chief complaint, while retaining some of the fire pit’s best qualities, like the sleek, stainless-steel look and innovative airflow design that creates a beautiful and warm smokeless fire.
reviewed.com
The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 to shop right now
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's Amazon Prime Day...again. Right now, you can shop the Prime Early Access Sale for massive discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022, including $90 AirPods, a $25 Fire TV Stick, and Keurig machines under $50.
reviewed.com
This compact smart camera offers outdoor security on a budget
Wyze is known as one of the more affordable smart home brands, and its new Wyze Cam V3 (available at Amazon for $35.98) is a great budget-friendly option for keeping tabs on your home. This indoor/outdoor security camera is extremely compact and easy to install, and it offers versatility with both cloud and local video storage, as well as free and paid operation plans. The camera sends timely notifications any time it detects motion or sound, and its AI-powered smart alerts are surprisingly accurate considering the device’s low price.
Comments / 0