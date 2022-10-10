Mattresses are a big purchase—science tells us we spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so what we sleep on needs to meet all the right standards. And as far as the mattresses we’ve tested, the Birch Natural (available at Birch) hits all the right marks. It scored well in our lab tests for pressure relief, motion isolation, and heat diffusion. Like other hybrid mattresses, it covers supportive inner coils with layers of soft, cushioning foam to provide a balanced sleep for a variety of positions. And the company’s claims around the mattress’ organic materials are intriguing. The only concern we had with Birch’s Natural is its strong initial odor, not uncommon for a bed in a box. If you’re interested in reading more about hybrid mattresses we’ve tested many.

