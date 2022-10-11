ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carle Place, NY

Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBPOQ_0iTYiiYo00

Chateau Briand, a popular catering hall located in Carle Place, will be closing at the end of the year after 50 years in business, according to a state filing.

News 12 has learned the Scotto Brothers, the owners, have filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that they are planning on closing the catering hall and restaurant.

According to the filing, they will close the location and lay off 112 employees.

Those who had special events at the Long Island staple say they were stunned and upset to hear that it was closing.

"We had a great wedding, it's a wonderful place," says Jeananne Xenakis of Bellmore. "The Scotto Brothers are wonderful to work with. I was sad when I read it this morning."

The brothers cited the economy as the reason for closing.

Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, says restaurants and catering halls across Long Island have been closing because of the pandemic.

"You have to realize that margins of the restaurant business were razor thin even before the pandemic," said Silver. "Now that we're back out of it, we don't have capacity at full steam yet, and they're having a hard time keeping employees."

The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.

News 12 reached out to the Scotto brothers for comment, but have not heard back as of 10 p.m. Monday.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Lifestyle
City
Carle Place, NY
Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Woodbury, NY
Hempstead, NY
Business
City
Bellmore, NY
longisland.com

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Opens in Hauppauge

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop opened their first Long Island location recently in the Hauppauge Shopping Center. Capriotti’s is a national chain headquartered in Nevada and has over 170 locations nationwide. They had their grand opening on August 30 and since then reviewers have been singing the praises of the sandwich shop.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
riverheadlocal

EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’

(Updated: Oct. 12, 7:53 a.m.) Calverton Aviation & Technology is walking back its presentation to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last month, maintaining that the plans unveiled at the IDA meeting did not depict an air cargo logistics hub at the Calverton Enterprise Park, as was reported by RiverheadLOCAL following the Sept. 21 meeting.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Former Foster Family House, DAR Chapter House on the Market in Southampton

In 1996, dentist and professor Farhad Hakimi bought the former Foster family homestead at 264 South Main Street in Southampton Village and restored and expanded on the historic house. Now,... more. When second-home owners give away or bequeath their property to their descendants, the tax consequences ... 6 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Long Island#Food Drink#The Scotto Brothers#Investopedia#Somerley
News 12

Suffolk County Executive Bellone announces $500K in revitalization funds

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced on Wednesday that 15 Long Island organizations will be on the receiving end of some extra funding for revitalization projects. In total, $500,000 is being awarded to fund Round 20 of the Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization Grants Program. Recipients were hand-picked by an advisory...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

Homeowners impacted by Sandy say they now owe money to New York Rising

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...
LINDENHURST, NY
HuntingtonNow

Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn

The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY

The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy