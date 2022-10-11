Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows

Chateau Briand, a popular catering hall located in Carle Place, will be closing at the end of the year after 50 years in business, according to a state filing.

News 12 has learned the Scotto Brothers, the owners, have filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that they are planning on closing the catering hall and restaurant.

According to the filing, they will close the location and lay off 112 employees.

Those who had special events at the Long Island staple say they were stunned and upset to hear that it was closing.

"We had a great wedding, it's a wonderful place," says Jeananne Xenakis of Bellmore. "The Scotto Brothers are wonderful to work with. I was sad when I read it this morning."

The brothers cited the economy as the reason for closing.

Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, says restaurants and catering halls across Long Island have been closing because of the pandemic.

"You have to realize that margins of the restaurant business were razor thin even before the pandemic," said Silver. "Now that we're back out of it, we don't have capacity at full steam yet, and they're having a hard time keeping employees."

The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.

News 12 reached out to the Scotto brothers for comment, but have not heard back as of 10 p.m. Monday.