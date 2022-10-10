ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

11 tips to boost your well-being on World Mental Health Day

By Dana Casullo, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAB0G_0iTYfquX00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday is Word Mental Health Day, and it’s a chance to “rekindle our efforts to protect and improve mental health,” according to the World Health Organization.

Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic created a global mental health crisis, with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming.”

According to the CDC, 45,979 deaths in 2020 were the result of suicide — “about one death every 11 minutes.”

In that same year, about 12.2 million U.S. adults seriously considered suicide, 3.2 million planned an attempt, and 1.2 million went through with a suicide attempt, according to the CDC.

The rising cost of living and financial stress, combined with the pandemic has made it tough for many around the globe, but researchers in Britain say you’re not alone.

“The stats are similar in the U.S. and U.K. about one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness,” said Dr. Antonis Kousoulis, director for England and Wales at the Mental Health Foundation.

Britain’s Mental Health Foundation studied the best ways to cope with such problems as anxiety and depression. Experts have offered the following 11 tips to boost mental health:

  • Get closer to nature
  • Learn to understand and manage your feelings
  • Talk to someone you trust for support
  • Be aware of using drugs and/or alcohol to cope with difficult feelings
  • Try to make the most of your money and get help with problem debts
  • Get more from your sleep
  • Be kind and help create a better world
  • Keep moving
  • Eat healthy food
  • Be curious and open-minded to new experiences
  • Plan things to look forward to

Experts say the stigma remains the largest barrier to effective suicide prevention.

“The main stigma is that it’s your fault if you’re struggling,” Kousoulis said.

But there are ways to recognize if someone needs help, and recognizing the signs is key to keeping those around you safe.

“Are there aspects of our lives that are suffering? Sleep is quite often the first one,” Kousoulis said. “Any changes in behavior, motivation at work, being invested in the relationships we have.”

Experts say it’s important for parents to listen to their kids from an early age.

According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death in 2020 among the 10-14 and 25-34 age groups.

“There is something about our society that demonizes negative emotions. You don’t want sadness, we don’t want anger, we don’t want stress, but these are valuable signs that something is going on,” Kousoulis said.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man angry about football team beats and rapes girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health

Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Health Crisis#Tips#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Health Hacks#Lifehacks#Cdc
psychologytoday.com

New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control

Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The cost of living crisis is wreaking havoc on our children’s mental health

This World Mental Health Day, the attention of political, business and civil society leaders will turn to our psychological wellbeing. In the UK, we face a worrying escalation in mental illness, particularly for young people. The coming months, which will be dominated by the cost of living crisis, are set to make things even worse. There is a long-standing link between poverty and poor mental health, and never has this felt more relevant than now, with as many as 3.9 million children in the UK currently living in poverty. Research published in the BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal)...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Philly

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness, help those struggling with anxiety, depression

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day. It's aimed at raising awareness and helping people cope with increasing levels of emotional issues like anxiety and depression.Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has created a global mental health crisis with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak. There's also a new three-digit suicide hotline, 988. It's been a tough couple of years, from coping with a pandemic to rising inflation, and it's taken a toll on mental health. "About one in six people every week experience diagnosable levels of mental illness," Dr. Antonis Kousoulis,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville man arrested; accused of assaulting elderly man with baseball bat

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, Farmerville Police were dispatched to the Union General Hospital in reference to a victim who was assaulted. Upon arrival, officers located a 67-year-old male suffering from head injuries after allegedly being struck several times with a baseball bat. […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Duo arrested after discovery of marijuana, meth, handgun and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The traffic stop took place on LA 69 near Grand Bayou and the vehicle had two occupants. Wade Anthony Coleman, 34, of […]
WHITE CASTLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fatal crash claims the life of Winnsboro man

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Loflin Road, west of Winnsboro, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Higgins, […]
WINNSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man charged after trying to crash car with kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault / domestic violence call in Orange Mound on Saturday, October 8. Records indicate that prior to this incident, it all started when the victim agreed to give her niece’s boyfriend a ride to the store. James Daniels has been charged with four counts of aggravated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Man wanted by Monroe Police for several traffic offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy