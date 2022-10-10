Read full article on original website
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview
Selena Gomez reacted in true Selena fashion to Hailey Bieber’s explosive Call Her Daddy interview. The Only Murders in The Building star, known for her fight against bullying and for supporting mental health causes, took to social media to address the “vile and disgusting” comments about Justin Bieber and his wife since the interview release.
Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her
Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
Charlie Puth Says “Nobody Was Really Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label
Watch: Did Charlie Puth Use TikTok to Tease His Upcoming Music?!. Charlie Puth is opening up about his experience under Ellen DeGeneres' music label. The "Light Switch" singer, 30, reflected on his time with the former talk show host's now-defunct label, eleveneleven, following remarks by Greyson Chance—who signed with the label in 2010—about being "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres after she oversaw much of his initial career.
Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer
Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed. On Oct 7, Jackson uploaded a snippet from Willow Smith‘s newest music video for her...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Jennifer Aniston Steps Out In A Black Turtleneck While Filming 'The Morning Show' With Jon Hamm In New York City
Jennifer Aniston was spotted on set of The Morning Show this week, and fans can’t get enough of her chic fall outfit! The Friends icon, 53, rocked the perfect New York City fall day ensemble— a black turtleneck sweater, a cropped matching blazer with tortoiseshell buttons, flared classic blue jeans and pointed-toe black heels.
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Popculture
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres' record label "disappeared" on him
Singer Charlie Puth is speaking out against Ellen DeGeneres' music label, claiming he was ghosted by them. The claims against DeGeneres' Interscope Geffen A&M Records' eleveneleven label follow fellow pop singer Greyson Chance's allegations regarding how the comedian "abandoned" him. "We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Puth told...
Sasha Farber Thinks Trevor Donovan Is a ‘Dark Horse’ on ‘DWTS,’ Says Charli D’Amelio May Be the 1 to Beat
Sizing up the competition. Sasha Farber is paired with Selma Blair for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, but he thinks several other couples could give them a run for their money. "There are definitely a lot of dark horses, and Trevor [Donovan] came in this competition being afraid to dance," the ballroom pro, […]
MTV
Selena Gomez Sings A Raw, Heartfelt Message To Herself In 'My Mind & Me' Trailer
The first official trailer for Selena Gomez’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me has dropped on Monday (October 10) in conjunction with World Mental Health Day. Directed by Alek Keshishian, who also helmed the critically acclaimed 1991 film Madonna: Truth or Dare and the music...
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars': Inside Jessie James Decker's Jaw-Dropping 'Hocus Pocus' Makeover (Exclusive)
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were dead ringers for Hocus Pocus' Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson during Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night. The pair went all-out with their costumes for Monday's competition, dancing the Jive to "One Way or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2. Decker looked nearly identical to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, while Bersten channeled her zombie boyfriend.
