Music

HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat, as well as Vagabond Shoemakers’ Edwina Boot. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
The Independent

Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
HOLAUSA

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
E! News

Charlie Puth Says “Nobody Was Really Present” at Ellen DeGeneres’ Music Label

Watch: Did Charlie Puth Use TikTok to Tease His Upcoming Music?!. Charlie Puth is opening up about his experience under Ellen DeGeneres' music label. The "Light Switch" singer, 30, reflected on his time with the former talk show host's now-defunct label, eleveneleven, following remarks by Greyson Chance—who signed with the label in 2010—about being "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres after she oversaw much of his initial career.
SheKnows

Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer

Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed. On Oct 7, Jackson uploaded a snippet from Willow Smith‘s newest music video for her...
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Popculture

Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Fox News

Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres' record label "disappeared" on him

Singer Charlie Puth is speaking out against Ellen DeGeneres' music label, claiming he was ghosted by them. The claims against DeGeneres' Interscope Geffen A&M Records' eleveneleven label follow fellow pop singer Greyson Chance's allegations regarding how the comedian "abandoned" him. "We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Puth told...
ETOnline.com

'Dancing With the Stars': Inside Jessie James Decker's Jaw-Dropping 'Hocus Pocus' Makeover (Exclusive)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were dead ringers for Hocus Pocus' Sarah Sanderson and Billy Butcherson during Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night. The pair went all-out with their costumes for Monday's competition, dancing the Jive to "One Way or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2. Decker looked nearly identical to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, while Bersten channeled her zombie boyfriend.
