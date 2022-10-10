ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson sarcastically retorts he 'regrets' joining rival league

Clearly, Dustin Johnson isn't having second thoughts about leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The long-time golf pro has made a pretty penny playing six events in Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league, and was crowned the tour's first individual champion on Monday. When asked about being such a big part of LIV Golf's inaugural season later in the week, DJ laid the sarcasm on thick.
Sports
PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors

PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
PGA TOUR® 2K23 Now Available Worldwide, Bringing Players “More Golf. More Game.”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005070/en/ Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. (Graphic: Business Wire)
2022 Zozo Championship leaderboard, scores: Rickie Fowler shares the lead with Andrew Putnam at halfway point

With the overnight leader heading in the wrong direction in the second round of the 2022 Zozo Championship, the door was swung wide open for a number of candidates to put their claim on this championship. Andrew Putnam was the man who marched through first as the 33-year-old was simply brilliant around Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.
Phil Mickelson has tough prediction for PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world when he defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June. There have been some bumps in his career path since then. In August, he joined 10 other golfers in filing an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, although he dropped out of the suit in late-September.
