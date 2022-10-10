Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking
Tiger Woods has dropped to his lowest-ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking. The post Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson sarcastically retorts he 'regrets' joining rival league
Clearly, Dustin Johnson isn't having second thoughts about leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The long-time golf pro has made a pretty penny playing six events in Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league, and was crowned the tour's first individual champion on Monday. When asked about being such a big part of LIV Golf's inaugural season later in the week, DJ laid the sarcasm on thick.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf for women? LPGA superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson offer thoughts
LPGA Tour superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson refused to be drawn into entertaining the idea of playing in a LIV Golf for women or whether or not it would receive the same level as scrutiny as Greg Norman's enterprise. Both Thompson, 27 and the younger Korda sister, 24, are...
Golf Channel
Harold Varner III on LIV's OWGR gripes: 'We knew what we were getting into'
As debate rages over whether LIV Golf should receive world ranking points – and why it’s necessary to take this long to decide – Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour. “We knew what we were getting into,”...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors
PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
Video of Tiger Woods hitting golf balls at Spyglass begs the question: when and where will he play next?
Seeing video of Tiger Woods hitting wedges at the Peter Hay Course at Pebble Beach, where he hosted a junior event this week, has the golf world swooning again. More video emerged Monday at Spyglass, and no less than Brandel Chamblee tweeted breathlessly:. “Tremendous width/shoulder turn in the backswing, legendary...
Mickelson says LIV Golf is 'winning side' in battle against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson proclaimed he is "on the winning side" Thursday by playing for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf rather than the long-standing PGA Tour.
An Official World Golf Ranking Committee Member Thinks LIV Golf Should Get Points
Next season would be appropriate, the Asian Tour CEO said, while noting not all tours that get points meet every criteria.
Golf architects Gil Hanse and Beau Welling like each other, and players will love what they've created at PGA Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — If the coffee at the soon-to-be-completed Omni PGA Frisco Resort doesn’t give you a sufficient morning jolt, a peek at the scorecard of Gil Hanse’s Fields Ranch East Course certainly will. The sprawling and spectacular track — part of a 660-acre complex that houses...
PGA TOUR® 2K23 Now Available Worldwide, Bringing Players “More Golf. More Game.”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005070/en/ Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CBS Sports
2022 Zozo Championship leaderboard, scores: Rickie Fowler shares the lead with Andrew Putnam at halfway point
With the overnight leader heading in the wrong direction in the second round of the 2022 Zozo Championship, the door was swung wide open for a number of candidates to put their claim on this championship. Andrew Putnam was the man who marched through first as the 33-year-old was simply brilliant around Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson has tough prediction for PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world when he defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June. There have been some bumps in his career path since then. In August, he joined 10 other golfers in filing an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, although he dropped out of the suit in late-September.
