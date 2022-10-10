Our best bets this week combine some new players with the usual stars. These are the strongest candidates to score a touchdown in Week 6. With fellow Patriots back Damien Harris going down with a hamstring injury in Week 5, Stevenson played a league-high 90% of snaps at running back. Harris is doubtful to play this week, so Stevenson is in for another top role against Cleveland, our third-best matchup for opposing RBs. With +100 odds to score, Stevenson is a strong contender to find the end zone in Week 6.

