Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield's challenge? Getting others to believe in him again
Listening to Baker Mayfield, never mind the injured ankle, bruised ego, ailing performance record and all, is like attending a seminar that extols the virtues of positive thinking. Point out that his job is being called into question, and he’ll challenge you, and demand to know if you’re one of...
FOX Sports
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday's high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Hot Vikings pose tough Week 6 test for ebbing Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel views adversity as an opportunity. His top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, are in the concussion protocol. The Dolphins have lost two straight after starting 3-0. And Miami will start a rookie quarterback Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
FOX Sports
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
FOX Sports
College football Week 7: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups
It has been nearly 20 years since former NFL great Terrell Owens announced his signing with the Dallas Cowboys by coining the exuberant phrase, "Get your popcorn ready." But the expression has never been more appropriate than Week 7 in college football, as the schedule features several tasty one-on-one matchups between playmaking wide receivers and dynamic cornerbacks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns quick hits: Joe Haden to be honored during Monday Night Football vs. Bengals
BEREA − Joe Haden's getting a prime-time spot to have his Browns career recognized. The team plans to recognize the retiring 12-year veteran during the Oct. 31 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns in order to retire with the same team that...
FOX Sports
What To Watch: Title chances at stake throughout Power Five
Halfway through the season, it might be time for some College Football Playoff elimination games. Ranked showdowns between undefeated teams in the Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences all have huge CFP implications this weekend. No. 5 Michigan heads to No. 10 Penn State with the winner hoping to...
FOX Sports
Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The stakes in the NFL are getting higher. After an exciting Week 5, many teams are establishing their dominance in the league, while others fall by the wayside. This has shaken up the rankings on Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy." Here is the updated list of top 10 teams in the...
FOX Sports
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
FOX Sports
How Niners safety Talanoa Hufanga became one of NFL’s best defenders
Michael Stair witnessed Talanoa Hufanga's athleticism and ultra-competitiveness up close as the basketball coach at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, Oregon. Hufanga was his best defensive player, but he sometimes released some frustration by going for a rim-rattling dunk on the offensive end of the floor, like in this memorable play during his junior season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Bengals-Saints, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) head to Nola to face off against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) in Week 6. The Bengals are coming off of a close 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Saints are fresh off a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Which team will battle their way back to .500 this Sunday?
FOX Sports
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Commanders outlast Bears on Thursday Night Football
The Washington Commanders topped the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from rooking running back Brian Robinson Jr., who made his first NFL start almost seven weeks after being shot twice in the leg. Robinson rushed for a team-high 60 yards and the Commanders defense...
FOX Sports
Pacers pick up options on Tyrese Haliburton, 3 others
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers took another major step in their rebuilding project by exercising the options on point guard Tyrese Haliburton and three other players on Wednesday. By picking up the fourth year on Haliburton's rookie contract, as expected, it assures the Pacers of keeping their cornerstone...
Comments / 0