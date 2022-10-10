ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Gateway Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for local family's new house

By Stephanie Bachman-West For the Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — Oct. 4 marked the groundbreaking for the Lopez family’s new home.

As part of Gateway Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming housing project, the vacant lot at 281 Randolph Ave. will undergo a transformation from dirt patch to four-bedroom house.

While the Lopez family is excited for the opportunity for their new home, Habitat’s administrative coordinator Katie Lish explained the process is expected to take anywhere from 12 to 18 months until Karlia Lopez and her four children can move in.

As such, they are seeking crews who can help donate time and labor to help a family in need, with concrete work being the most pressing at this time. Once certain tasks are completed, the project becomes ripe for volunteer work, and anyone, including youth groups, can help pitch in to help get the Lopez family in their home sooner.

“We are always needing volunteers to help build the home, as well as (help) in the ReStore,” said Katie Countes, the Habitat ReStore’s manager. “Whether you’re a seasoned builder or have never lifted a hammer, we have a place for you.”

Countes explained that since 1996, Gateway Habitat for Humanity and the Habitat’s ReStore have built homes for 12 families, completed hundreds of home repairs, installed accessibility ramps into homes and much more.

A nonprofit organization, Gateway Habitat for Humanity functions thanks to numerous donations from local businesses, groups, and individuals.

“Karlia looks forward to having her own space (and) space for her kids to grow,” Countes said. “She considers having a house large enough for her family’s size with an affordable mortgage a gift. Karlia spends her days helping local families find access … (to) food, housing needs of their own, and any other issue that comes along. After spending much of her time helping others, we are proud to announce it’s time for the Lopez family to get some extra help and blessings.”

