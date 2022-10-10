ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15. According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

With new ownership and the same great pizza, the Hard Hat Lounge aims to become Las Vegas’ local fave

Experts call it “sympathetic restoration.” Loosely defined, it’s about restoring something’s working parts—like, say, those of a venerable local bar—while preserving the wear and tear that gives it character. The new owners of Downtown’s 60-plus-year-old Hard Hat Lounge, Robby Cunningham and Frank Sidoris, have done just that with Industrial Road’s beloved blue-collar local.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
963kklz.com

King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces Its List of 2022 Grant Finalists

The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter (NAWBO) has announced its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) grant finalists. The winners in each of the four grant categories will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Jeff Barnes
Person
Dean Smith
95.5 KLAQ

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
Pizza Marketplace

Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas

LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Tiki in Las Vegas announces 6 nights of Halloween events

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season underway, a popular Las Vegas bar has announced it will host six nights of “Freaky-Tiki Halloween fun.”. According to a news release, The Golden Tiki will kick off its Halloween celebrations on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The events will feature costume contests,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Hit a Hole-In-One for Serving Our Kids Foundation Plan to Swing At 11th Annual Golf Tournament on November 5 at Stallion Mountain Golf Club.

Serving Our Kids Foundation will hold its 11th annual golf tournament at The Stallion Mountain Golf Club. This is their major fundraiser to continue providing 4,000 weekly meal bags across more than 100 schools to food-insecure children in grades K-8th in Clark County. The Player packages include breakfast, 18 holes...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Food Beast

This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas

An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Oct. 20 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “There Is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation With Kevin McMahill”

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “There is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation with Kevin McMahill” at its Oct. 20 breakfast. NAIOP 2022 Board President Hayim Mizrachi of MDL Group will lead a conversation with Sheriff-elect Kevin McMahill. NAIOP Corporate President and CEO Marc Selvitelli also will speak at the breakfast. The breakfast sponsor is Dermody Properties.
LAS VEGAS, NV

