Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Atomic Museum hosting free Halloween ‘trunk or treat’ Halloween event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a way to celebrate Halloween can do so at a free event organized by the Atomic Museum. According to a news release, the Atomic Museum will host its first-ever Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Friday, Oct. 28. The museum...
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Meow Wolf has announced it will host its first-ever adults-only experience at its Omega Mart attraction at Area15. According to a news release, the first “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Weekly
With new ownership and the same great pizza, the Hard Hat Lounge aims to become Las Vegas’ local fave
Experts call it “sympathetic restoration.” Loosely defined, it’s about restoring something’s working parts—like, say, those of a venerable local bar—while preserving the wear and tear that gives it character. The new owners of Downtown’s 60-plus-year-old Hard Hat Lounge, Robby Cunningham and Frank Sidoris, have done just that with Industrial Road’s beloved blue-collar local.
vegas24seven.com
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
nevadabusiness.com
National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada Announces Its List of 2022 Grant Finalists
The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada chapter (NAWBO) has announced its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) grant finalists. The winners in each of the four grant categories will be announced at this year’s WODA luncheon held at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 25th.
fox10phoenix.com
Realtor helps man who spent 31 years in prison start over in the digital age
LAS VEGAS - Fifty-six-year-old Lance Reberger reached a milestone this week: he learned how to make a password for an online account. For many people, it may not sound like a big deal, but after 31 years in prison, Reberger is digitally illiterate. "If you go out and have a...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
Drink Spooky Spirits at Nightmare on Spring Mountain
Nightmare on Spring Mountain, a Halloween-inspired pop-up bar in Las Vegas, haunts The Sand Dollar...
Fox5 KVVU
Golden Tiki in Las Vegas announces 6 nights of Halloween events
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season underway, a popular Las Vegas bar has announced it will host six nights of “Freaky-Tiki Halloween fun.”. According to a news release, The Golden Tiki will kick off its Halloween celebrations on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The events will feature costume contests,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)
BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas. The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
nevadabusiness.com
Hit a Hole-In-One for Serving Our Kids Foundation Plan to Swing At 11th Annual Golf Tournament on November 5 at Stallion Mountain Golf Club.
Serving Our Kids Foundation will hold its 11th annual golf tournament at The Stallion Mountain Golf Club. This is their major fundraiser to continue providing 4,000 weekly meal bags across more than 100 schools to food-insecure children in grades K-8th in Clark County. The Player packages include breakfast, 18 holes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
knpr
New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas
An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
nevadabusiness.com
Oct. 20 NAIOP Southern Nevada Breakfast Presents “There Is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation With Kevin McMahill”
NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “There is a New Sheriff in Town: A Conversation with Kevin McMahill” at its Oct. 20 breakfast. NAIOP 2022 Board President Hayim Mizrachi of MDL Group will lead a conversation with Sheriff-elect Kevin McMahill. NAIOP Corporate President and CEO Marc Selvitelli also will speak at the breakfast. The breakfast sponsor is Dermody Properties.
Comments / 0