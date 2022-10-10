ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Looking at how MU’s five portal departures have fared in their new homes

This season, many transfer portal acquisitions for the Tigers have made an immediate impact. Guys like Ty’Ron Hopper, Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader, Dreyden Norwood, Joseph Charleston, and Kristian Williams have all made names for themselves this season. But, while the transfer portal does give, it also does take away. In total, Missouri lost 15 players to the transfer portal last offseason.
Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
titaninsider.com

MU wrestling to open dual season at Mizzou Softball Stadium

Missouri wrestling’s first dual of the 2022-23 season will be Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium, coach Brian Smith announced on Twitter earlier this week. The Tigers will host Lindenwood. MU last wrestled at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017, when it beat Illinois 20-17 in the...
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Lincoln University police chief Gary Hill appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Lincoln University’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) in Jefferson City is the first one in the nation at a Historically black college/university (HBCU). The facility is located on Leslie, and has been featured nationally on NBC’s “Today” program. Lincoln police chief Gary Hill, the academy’s director, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
abc17news.com

Buchheit picks up 12 locations from Orscheln Farm & Home

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Buchheit family of companies acquired 12 retail locations formerly owned by Orscheln Farm & Home Company. Buchheit obtained these stores related to the acquisition of Orscheln by Tractor Supply Company. The locations are part of a set of stores that must be divested by Tractor Supply Company in adherence to the Federal Trade Commission order related to the purchase that began in February 2021.
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
mymoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair A Big Success

(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
Awesome 92.3

What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items

When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
northwestmoinfo.com

2022 Missouri State Fair Attendance Released

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that more than 340,000 visitors attended this year’s Missouri State Fair held August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia. The fair realized an increase in entries with 25,846. That represents an increase of 9 percent over 2021. The FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021. The poultry entries were up by 48 percent. Floriculture entries were higher by 72 percent over 2021.
