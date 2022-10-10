Read full article on original website
rockmnation.com
Looking at how MU’s five portal departures have fared in their new homes
This season, many transfer portal acquisitions for the Tigers have made an immediate impact. Guys like Ty’Ron Hopper, Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader, Dreyden Norwood, Joseph Charleston, and Kristian Williams have all made names for themselves this season. But, while the transfer portal does give, it also does take away. In total, Missouri lost 15 players to the transfer portal last offseason.
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
titaninsider.com
MU wrestling to open dual season at Mizzou Softball Stadium
Missouri wrestling’s first dual of the 2022-23 season will be Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium, coach Brian Smith announced on Twitter earlier this week. The Tigers will host Lindenwood. MU last wrestled at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017, when it beat Illinois 20-17 in the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant had an amazing response when a player made a huge mistake against LSU
Tennessee Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack met with reporters on Tuesday and his response to a question about true freshman running back Dylan Sampson stuck out to me. Mack was asked about Sampson’s mistake in pass protection against LSU that resulted in quarterback Hendon Hooker taking a huge hit and fumbling.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
atozsports.com
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Lincoln University police chief Gary Hill appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Lincoln University’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) in Jefferson City is the first one in the nation at a Historically black college/university (HBCU). The facility is located on Leslie, and has been featured nationally on NBC’s “Today” program. Lincoln police chief Gary Hill, the academy’s director, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
abc17news.com
Buchheit picks up 12 locations from Orscheln Farm & Home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Buchheit family of companies acquired 12 retail locations formerly owned by Orscheln Farm & Home Company. Buchheit obtained these stores related to the acquisition of Orscheln by Tractor Supply Company. The locations are part of a set of stores that must be divested by Tractor Supply Company in adherence to the Federal Trade Commission order related to the purchase that began in February 2021.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
northwestmoinfo.com
2022 Missouri State Fair Attendance Released
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that more than 340,000 visitors attended this year’s Missouri State Fair held August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia. The fair realized an increase in entries with 25,846. That represents an increase of 9 percent over 2021. The FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021. The poultry entries were up by 48 percent. Floriculture entries were higher by 72 percent over 2021.
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
939theeagle.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
Interview with John Martin, Republican candidate for the 47th Missouri House District
Political newcomer John Martin is hoping to keep the 47th Missouri House District red, despite some big changes to the district boundaries. The post Interview with John Martin, Republican candidate for the 47th Missouri House District appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
