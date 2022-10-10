ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syossetjerichotribune.com

Town Of Oyster Bay Partners With Community Group To Collect Peanut Butter

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the town will partner with the Massapequa Farmingdale Men’s Club to host a peanut butter collection drive. Throughout the month of October, residents are invited to donate new, unopened and sealed peanut butter to help replenish local food pantries and support families in need. Drop-off containers are located at Town Halls North and South, as well as at the Town Ice Skating Center.
OYSTER BAY, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Catalytic Converter Stolen In Jericho

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports the details of a grand larceny that occurred on Monday, Oct. 3, at 4:15 a.m. in Jericho. According to detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen. No further description of the subjects is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
JERICHO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy