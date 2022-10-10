The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports the details of a grand larceny that occurred on Monday, Oct. 3, at 4:15 a.m. in Jericho. According to detectives, three subjects were witnessed to be tampering with a 2003 Gray Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace. The subjects fled in an unknown direction in a dark colored SUV. When the owner went outside and inspected his vehicle he discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen. No further description of the subjects is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

JERICHO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO