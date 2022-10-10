ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRI confirms torn ACL for 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The 49ers on Monday had the bad news on cornerback Emmanuel Moseley confirmed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported an MRI confirmed Moseley tore his ACL in San Francisco’s 37-15 win over the Panthers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan immediately after the game said the club feared the season-ending ligament tear for the veteran cornerback. The MRI confirmed the initial on-field tests.

Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter Sunday when he landed awkwardly after defending a deep pass by Panther QB Baker Mayfield. He immediately clutched at his left knee before eventually limping off the field with the training staff. San Francisco will place Moseley on IR.

This was a tough year for Moseley to go down with a major injury. He’s playing the best football of his career in an excellent 49ers defense, and he’s due to hit free agency this offseason.

Moseley on Sunday had a pick-six at the end of the first half that put the 49ers up 17-3. In five games this season he had 21 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

