ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

PHOTOS: Highlights from Dameon Pierce's performance vs. Jags

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNSsq_0iTYSkOQ00

Former Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce has forced his peers in the National Football League to take his presence seriously after a solid start to his pro career. A fourth-round selection by the Houston Texans — who also made him the highest-ever paid player taken that low in the draft — the erstwhile member of the Orange and Blue has done everything in his power to prove that his former head coach Dan Mullen was wrong about his potential.

Neglected in the Gators’ backfield during his time in Gainesville, the bruising back earned plenty of touches so far in his rookie season. Two weeks ago, he logged 131 yards on 14 carries in a 24-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 75-yard breakout run.

While his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars the following week was not quite as impressive, the 22-year-old ball carrier was still able to grind out 99 yards on 26 attempts along with a touchdown in the 13-6 win.

Take a look below at the top highlights from Dameon Pierce’s gritty game against the Jags on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A33oe_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trziK_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETenj_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsvfX_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwFan_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HeGm_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJV5c_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIPtC_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyrJB_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUE5c_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e78wX_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXY5_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gosj_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvX6t_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxECU_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF2xn_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gb5su_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkYIR_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfSZP_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fyjM_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1E2r_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wRrp_0iTYSkOQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVkIV_0iTYSkOQ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Gainesville, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jags#American Football#Florida Gators#The Orange And Blue#The Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks land commitment from No. 1 ranked kicker in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, getting a verbal commitment from kicker Grant Meadors, out of Bakersfield, California. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, a well-respected kicking analysis platform in the recruiting world, Meadors is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Meadors recently earned a spot as a finalist in the 2023 Adidas All-American bowl as a senior at Liberty High School. The Ducks had had some really solid production at the kicker position as of late, where they’ve leaned on Camden Lewis who has been perfect for them this season, making all 7 of his field goals and going 31-for-31 on extra point attempts. List Bo Nix takes big jump up Heisman Trophy ranking after Ducks' 5th-straight win
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy