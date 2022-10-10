PHOTOS: Highlights from Dameon Pierce's performance vs. Jags

Former Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce has forced his peers in the National Football League to take his presence seriously after a solid start to his pro career. A fourth-round selection by the Houston Texans — who also made him the highest-ever paid player taken that low in the draft — the erstwhile member of the Orange and Blue has done everything in his power to prove that his former head coach Dan Mullen was wrong about his potential.

Neglected in the Gators’ backfield during his time in Gainesville, the bruising back earned plenty of touches so far in his rookie season. Two weeks ago, he logged 131 yards on 14 carries in a 24-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 75-yard breakout run.

While his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars the following week was not quite as impressive, the 22-year-old ball carrier was still able to grind out 99 yards on 26 attempts along with a touchdown in the 13-6 win.

Take a look below at the top highlights from Dameon Pierce’s gritty game against the Jags on Sunday.