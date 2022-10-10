Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Jefferson kicker Lillian Ulrich is the first girl to score points for the Jefferson football team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Oh no, I’m not going out.”. That was sophomore Lillian Ulrich’s response when she was asked to play football this fall. The J-Hawks didn’t have a kicker, and Lillian plays on the soccer team. “I didn’t want anything to do with...
who13.com
High demand has Ankeny sports complex already planning expansion
ANKENY, Iowa — The Prairie Trails Sports Complex in Ankeny is expecting its first building to finish construction late this fall. However, due to high demand, they already have plans to expand with an additional facility. Prairie Trails originally planned on having three indoor sports facilities featuring all types...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
who13.com
Another business plans to join Des Moines’ golf entertainment boom
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The rush to capture Des Moines’ untapped golf entertainment market now has one more player joining the game. However, some golfers wonder if there is enough demand to sustain all of the future “golf-ertainment” destinations. The Business Record reports X-Golf, an...
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
weareiowa.com
Longtime CEO of the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater announces retirement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from Aug. 2022, at the end of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, CEO of the Iowa State Fair, is retiring after 21 years in the position. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the...
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
theperrynews.com
Perry City Council approves in-town use of UTVs
The Perry City Council gave final approval Oct. 3 to an amended city ordinance permitting the in-town use of utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). The revised ordinance followed an appeal in July by four Perry-area residents who wished to drive their UTVs in town as permitted by a 2022 state law that established uniform rules across all Iowa counties for on-road use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and UTVs.
theperrynews.com
Perry Lions clean ditch, judge art in October activities
Ten members of the Perry Lions Club participated in the semi-annual roadside clean up project, known familiarly as “Walking the Ditch.”. The Lions pick up trash along both sides of Iowa Highway 141 from the Dawson Corner to F Avenue, a two-mile section of roadway. An estimated 350 pounds of litter was removed from the roadway this season.
nomadlawyer.org
Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
who13.com
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
Unbelievable! Iowa Cow Kickstarts Almost Decade Long Viral Trend
One thing you need to know about me is I love cows. So sometimes when I am at work, I tend to get distracted by posts on social media about cows (if you are my boss, you did not read this). Today while I was scrolling through the internet, I...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Recorder Is One Of The Contested Races In The County On The November 8 Ballot
One of the contested mid-term election races in Carroll County is for County Recorder, which features Republican incumbent Ashten Wittrock and current Deputy Recorder Democrat Susie Boles. Wittrock was employed by the county for 11 years before being elected, and Boles had worked in the recorder’s office before Wittrock’s arrival. Both attended the Carroll Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum last night (Wednesday) at the Carroll High School Auditorium and answered questions about various topics. One of the questions was what skills are needed for the position, and how have you demonstrated them? Wittrock says she has spent her first term modernizing the office.
