gilavalleycentral.net
Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother
GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.
gilaherald.com
Fatal crash on Hwy. 191
Photo By Diane Drobka: The DPS is investigating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a passenger vehicle. SAFFORD- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investIgating a fatal collision between a haul truck and a suburban vehicle near the intersection of U. S. Highway 191 and Cactus Road. A 17-year-girl died at the scene.
gilavalleycentral.net
One dead in two-vehicle collision on US 191 south of Safford
SAFFORD — A two-vehicle collision has resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Suburban SUV occurred at about 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on U.S. Highway 191 at milepost 115, in the southbound lane.
gilavalleycentral.net
Erma B. Pollock
Erma B. Pollock, a longtime resident of Safford, peacefully entered into eternal life Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, at the Beehive Homes of the Gila Valley, from causes incident to age. Erma was 92. Erma was born August 12, 1930, in a farmhouse in Stanton County Kansas, the daughter of...
gilavalleycentral.net
Eugenia Kathleen Campbell
Eugenia Kathleen Campbell, of Safford, entered the arms of our Lord Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 84. Graveside Services for Jean will be conducted Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Lebanon Cemetery by Pastor Ron Gonzales of the Church at Safford.
gilavalleycentral.net
Lions 10K raising funds for mental health support
SAFFORD — The third annual Safford Lions 5K and 10K Fun Run for Community Mental Health Awareness will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus. More than 4 percent of Arizonans suffer from significant mental health problems, 8 percent of adolescents and adults...
gilavalleycentral.net
Greenlee’s Lunt appointed to WIFA board
DUNCAN — Greenlee and Graham counties will have a voice when it comes to funding water projects. State House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced Wednesday the appointment of Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. WIFA first came into being in 1997 and has financed...
