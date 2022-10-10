Watch Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe play Du Hast to fans on a street in Mexico City

While German metal heavyweights Rammstein were in Mexico City for a three-night run at Foro Sol earlier this month, guitarist Richard Kruspe took to the streets to perform one of the band's most popular songs.

Wearing his stage gear and armed with what looks like a ESP E-II RZK-I Burnt Richard Z Signature, the guitarist treated gathered fans to a stripped back version Du Hast . The song, taken from their 1997 album Sehnsucht, has enjoyed 371,810,000 streams on Spotify to date. We can't remember the last time a Rammstein song wasn't accompanied by a retina-searing spectacle.

Busker Du, anyone?

No? Check out the fan-shot footage below, then.

Rammstein will undertake a European stadium trek next summer. The tour kicks off on May 22 in Lithuania and will end with two shows in Belgium. Bad news for secondary ticket platform Viagogo, who were issued restraining order by the band and are now legally prohibited from reselling tickets for the shows.

Check out the band's full itinerary below:

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Aug 05: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Rammstein's latest album , Zeit , is out now through Universal.