ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Watch Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe play Du Hast to fans on a street in Mexico City

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPHeC_0iTYQm5S00

While German metal heavyweights Rammstein were in Mexico City for a three-night run at Foro Sol earlier this month, guitarist Richard Kruspe took to the streets to perform one of the band's most popular songs.

Wearing his stage gear and armed with what looks like a ESP E-II RZK-I Burnt Richard Z Signature, the guitarist treated gathered fans to a stripped back version Du Hast . The song, taken from their 1997 album Sehnsucht, has enjoyed 371,810,000 streams on Spotify to date. We can't remember the last time a Rammstein song wasn't accompanied by a retina-searing spectacle.

Busker Du, anyone?

No? Check out the fan-shot footage below, then.

Rammstein will undertake a European stadium trek next summer. The tour kicks off on May 22 in Lithuania and will end with two shows in Belgium. Bad news for secondary ticket platform Viagogo, who were issued restraining order by the band and are now legally prohibited from reselling tickets for the shows.

Check out the band's full itinerary below:

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium
Aug 05: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium

Rammstein's latest album , Zeit , is out now through Universal.

Comments / 4

Related
Louder

“The Cowboys From Hell bottled it”: the chaotic story of the Tattoo The Planet festival

Headlined by Pantera and Slayer, 2001’s Tattoo The Planet was shaping up to be one of the greatest festivals the UK had ever seen. Then 9/11 happened…. The mid-90s to the early 00s was a fallow period for UK metal festivals. It was the aftermath of Monsters Of Rock at Donington Park, and before the same site was reclaimed by metalheads for Download. There was the odd Ozzfest, a few metal bands sprinkled across the stages of Reading and Leeds… but that was about it, until 2001, when a new contender entered the arena: Tattoo The Planet. It promised a day-long experience packed to the brim with the best metal bands of the time.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Kruspe
NME

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Austria#German#Foro Sol#Spotify#European#Vilnius Vingio Parkas#Helsinki Olympiastadion#Munich Olympiastadion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
Place
Mexico City
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Billboard

Manuel Turizo’s ‘La Bachata’ No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart for a Fifth Week

Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated Oct. 8). With a fifth week at No. 1, “La Bachata” ties with Tini’s “La Triple A” and Paulo Londra’s “Plan A” for the third-most weeks atop the tally in 2022. (“Entre Nosotros” by Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra still leads with a nine-week domination this year. Meanwhile Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” ranks second with eight weeks in charge.)
WORLD
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Louder

Louder

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy