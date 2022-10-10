The Arizona Diamondbacks had a losing season and are watching the playoffs from home for the fifth straight year.Yes, but: There were some bright spots and cause for optimism.The big picture: The D-Backs exceeded the low expectations they started the season with.They were projected to finish at the bottom of the National League West. Instead, they finished next to last (ahead of the Colorado Rockies) with 74 wins and 88 losses. Still Arizona won 22 more games than in 2021.The Diamondbacks were one of just seven teams since 1900 to win at least 70 games the season after losing at...

