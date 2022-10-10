This is just horrendous 😢! Keep your dogs caged or in your home, especially if they are capable of killing a being. As a child, I was attacked by a German Shepard while walking. Thanks to the little old lady passing by, she ran the dog over with her new Buick. The owner came out only after he knew his dog was run over and dead, but not while I was being attacked. I pray for her peace and rest. My condolences to her family.
What could they possibly have to investigate? the dogs were obviously off leash, running the streets and attacked an 80 year old woman!!!!!!! nothing to investigate here! put the dog's down (as they have tasted human blood) and heavy fines for the owner's! take away there right to own another animal! And then I hope the family of this woman sues them!
A PitBull (mix or full) IS A DANGEROUS DOG! Their “killer”/ “fighter” instinct COULD kick in at any time, with minimal stimulation. Little children, running & playing could trigger that natural instinct. I’m sooooooo sorry for that elder who became a victim.
