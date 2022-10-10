It may not have been tulip season in the Netherlands, but there was a palpable buzz at the picturesque Westerpark, which played host to the Bitcoin Amsterdam 2022 Conference. Prominent speakers from all corners of the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem drew in a healthy number of attendees across the two days of the program, exploring wide-ranging topics amid the challenges and successes as the space nears its fourteenth year of existence.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO