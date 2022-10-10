Read full article on original website
Billions of real-world, asset-backed NFTs are coming to enable the next killer Web3 use case
New York, New York — Oct. 14, 2022 — Vera Labs, the fintech company behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for nonfungible tokens (NFT) that demonstrated the world’s first non-custodial rental of a million dollar cartoon “Bored Ape Yacht Club” NFT last year, has signed an exclusive agreement with Lux Partners to bring billions of dollars worth of precious metals and resources on-chain, beginning with uranium-backed NFTs.
Bitcoin ‘bear trap’ sees BTC price near $20K as daily gains top 9%
Bitcoin (BTC) delivered more surprises on Oct. 14 as the reaction to macro triggers saw a sudden run at $20,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD climbing to one-week highs, gaining almost $2,000 in hours. After the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for September came...
Bitcoin analysts and traders say BTC’s low volatility is ‘a calm before the storm’
Stock markets slide toward yearly lows while Bitcoin price remains range-bound. Here’s why crypto analysts expect a sharp move from BTC soon.
CoinShares’ Twitter bot gives a ‘fair price’ on NFTs... or does it?
Digital asset manager CoinShares has launched an experimental Twitter bot that will, in theory, enable users to check the estimated fair market value of specific nonfungible tokens (NFTs), though a few have been less than enthused about the estimates given. The firm announced the bot dubbed CoinSharesNFTAI via Twitter on...
NFTs will be ‘as disruptive’ as Bitcoin was 10 years ago — Kraken exec
Nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes may have dropped nearly 98% since January, but several industry executives tell Cointelegraph that it’s nothing to fear as the technology continues to develop and mature. Jonathon Miller, managing director of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in Australia, said “despite NFT market activity and sales volume...
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2022: Optimistic outlook for BTC amid shaky economic times
It may not have been tulip season in the Netherlands, but there was a palpable buzz at the picturesque Westerpark, which played host to the Bitcoin Amsterdam 2022 Conference. Prominent speakers from all corners of the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem drew in a healthy number of attendees across the two days of the program, exploring wide-ranging topics amid the challenges and successes as the space nears its fourteenth year of existence.
Smart contract-enabled insurance holds promise, but can it be scaled?
A new insurance world is coming where smart contracts replace insurance documents, blockchain “oracles” supplant claim adjusters, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) take over traditional insurance carriers. Millions of poor farmers in Africa and Asia will be eligible for coverages like crop insurance too, whereas before, they were too poor and too dispersed to justify the cost of underwriting.
Primex Finance launches beta version, letting users test its cross-DEX trading features
Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 October, Chainwire – Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-decentralized exchange (DEX) spot margin trading. With the beta launch, Primex also introduces a new referral program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.
Web3 devs ‘more active than ever’ amid crypto winter: Report
Web3 developers don’t appear to be fazed by the crypto bear market, with one Web3 platform suggesting they’re “more active than ever” — particularly on the Ethereum network. In a new Q3 2022 report on Oct. 13 by Web3 development platform Alchemy, the company said...
RichQuack briefly became the third-largest memecoin by market cap
RichQuack (QUACK) briefly became the third-largest memecoin by market capitalization overnight, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), before profit-taking dropped it back to fifth, below Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) and Dogelon Mars (ELON). RichQuack pumped again overnight, with the memecoin peaking as high as 66% in the past...
New crypto accounting guidelines could ‘smooth the way’ for adoption
The United States Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (FASB) decision to allow companies to use “fair value” to account for their crypto holdings could be seen as another step toward the wider institutional adoption of cryptocurrency. During a meeting on Oct. 12, the FASB board made the decision...
Grayscale fires first salvo in case against SEC over Bitcoin ETF refusal
The SEC must submit its brief by Nov. 9. After that, Grayscale will then submit a reply brief on Nov. 30 before both parties submit a final brief on Dec. 21.
Community discusses why inflation isn't pushing more people to crypto
While some anticipate that more people will naturally get into crypto due to inflation, the reality is far from some community members’ expectations. A discussion in the r/cryptocurrency subreddit highlighted this topic and explored why higher inflation is not pushing more people into the crypto space. According to a...
El Salvador focused on bringing investment to Bitcoin City, says ambassador
El Salvador, which became the first nation to make Bitcoin (BTC) a legal tender in September last year, is currently focused on building a Bitcoin City. There have been several delays and disruptions in the plans since its announcement last year owing to the bear market-led investment drought and geo-political tensions.
Uniswap Labs raises $165M as attention shifts to NFTs, Web3
Decentralized exchange Uniswap Labs has raised $165 million in a Series B funding round that had participation from some of blockchain's biggest venture firms, putting the company on track to expand into other crypto-focused domains. The funding round was led by Polychain Capital with additional participation from several existing investors,...
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Hrodna, Belarus, 14 October, Chainwire – Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early stage...
Time to switch from LinkedIn to MetaMask? Not yet, but soon
The function of crypto wallets has changed significantly over the last few years. They initially secured token holdings or served as art galleries with nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Today, they’ve become like bank accounts for many, and soon, they will offer even more functionality by enabling digital curriculum vitae (CVs).
Industry exec explains why NFT fraud protection falls on brand and not marketplaces
Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplaces should commit to combat fraudulent NFTs, but brands are far more responsible for protecting NFT investors, according to one industry executive. Brands that issue NFTs should be taking the first step to protecting themselves and potential investors from fraud, BrandShield CEO Yoav Keren said in an...
Q&A: Using crypto can be a hassle — how do we make it simpler?
In the ongoing quest for mainstream adoption, a big challenge surrounds making crypto easy to use. Transacting in digital assets can be clunky at times — putting off consumers and businesses alike. Here, we speak to Oliver Marco La Rosa — the founder and CEO of Globiance — to...
Japanese gaming giant’s hiring spree ahead of NFT marketplace
Japanese gaming giant Konami is seeking to expand its crypto-versed talent pool while it eyes the development of Web3 and metaverse “experiences” and a nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace. The gaming giant is the latest in a lengthening list of big names signaling interest in expanding its Web3 offerings...
