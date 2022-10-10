Read full article on original website
Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final
Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open
Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Plenty of Final Upsets – Choinski, Sels, Skatov, Svajda
It was a huge week on the Challenger circuit as six events took place on four continents. Fans of the tour could literally follow it almost 24 hours a day. Most of the finals us surprising results with the theoretically set-in-stone favorites either putting in some awful performances or simply getting outplayed by less-established opponents going for their first titles. Read back on this week’s action:
ATP Gijon Semifinal Predictions Including Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem
It promises to be an entertaining semifinal day at the ATP Gijon Open. Top seed Andrey Rublev is set to lock horns against Dominic Thiem in a mouthwatering encounter. And Arthur Rinderknech, who scored a second top-20 win in as many weeks, will look to reach his second ATP final when he faces Sebastian Korda. Who do you think will reach the championship match?
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
WTA San Diego Open Day 3 Predictions Including Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe
Rain impacted play on Tuesday in San Diego, meaning we have just three new matches to cover here. Nevertheless, they promise to be exciting affairs featuring some big names in the women’s game. Chief among them is home favourite and #4 seed Jessica Pegula. She’s joined by the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins, with each trying to take one step closer to the title here. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into our WTA San Diego Open Day 3 predictions.
Three keys to Roberto Carballes Baena’s win over Matteo Berrettini at the Firenze Open
Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain beat second seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy 5-7 7-6 7-5 in an epic second round match at the Firenze Open in Florence on Wednesday. The match lasted for more than three hours. The 29-year-old Spaniard will take on Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the quarterfinals...
WTA Cluj Day 4 Predictions Including Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Xiyu Wang
The second round of the 2022 WTA Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca will be finished on Thursday. The Romanian fans will be hoping to see their only remaining player, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, progress further into the draw. She’s facing a tough opponent in the promising Xiyu Wang though. Who do you think will advance?
WTA Cluj Semifinal Predictions Including Anastasia Potapova vs Anna Blinkova
Four women remain in contention for the 2022 WTA Transylvania Open title in Cluj, Romania. Fourth-seeded Anastasia Potapova seems to be the main favorite for the trophy, while the up-and-coming Xiyu Wang has a slightly tougher semifinal opponent. Who do you think will make the final?. WTA Cluj Semifinal Predictions.
