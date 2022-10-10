I Tried Making A Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco In It) Because Of Emma D'Arcy, And I Gotta Say, It Is "Stunning"
If you're on TikTok (and especially if you're on LesbianTok ), there's a very good chance you've come across this video in the past week:
In the video, House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy talk about their favorite drinks, and Emma says theirs is a "negroni sbagliato, with prosecco in it."
Basically, just about every comment on the video is about the way D'Arcy says "with prosecco in it," and I promise you'll understand if you watch the video with sound on.
The video has already caused TikTokers to go out and buy the ingredients for the drink, such as in this quick recipe vid from aj.gabriel :
Since I'm a big fan of House of the Dragon (and I love any excuse to day drink on a Monday afternoon), I did the same. There are only three ingredients, and they're pretty easy to find: Campari, sweet vermouth, and prosecco.
In a mixing cup with ice, add 1.5 ounces of Campari:
Then add 1.5 ounces of sweet vermouth:
And then top it off with 1.5 ounces of prosecco:
Give it a stir...
And then strain it into a glass.
I put on my Italia hat and gave it a sip...
And yeah, that's pretty tasty. You still get the bitterness of the Campari, but it's balanced out by the sweetness of the prosecco. However, if you don't usually like a negroni, you might not like this version of it either, as the Campari is still the main flavor here.
So there you go. I can see why this is Emma D'Arcy's favorite drink, and honestly, I might start making them to go with the final episodes of the season!
Here's the recipe, just in case you need it:
1.5 ounces Campari
1.5 ounces sweet vermouth
1.5 ounces prosecco
Add the Campari and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Add prosecco and stir again, then strain into a champagne flute. Alternatively, strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with orange peel or slice. Top with more prosecco for added sweetness, to taste.
