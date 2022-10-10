ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Tried Making A Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco In It) Because Of Emma D'Arcy, And I Gotta Say, It Is "Stunning"

By Andy Golder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRyTi_0iTYM1AU00

If you're on TikTok (and especially if you're on LesbianTok ), there's a very good chance you've come across this video in the past week:

@hbomax

I'll take one of each. #houseofthedragon

♬ original sound - hbomax

In the video, House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy talk about their favorite drinks, and Emma says theirs is a "negroni sbagliato, with prosecco in it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230Eyk_0iTYM1AU00
HBO Max / Via tiktok.com

Basically, just about every comment on the video is about the way D'Arcy says "with prosecco in it," and I promise you'll understand if you watch the video with sound on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWVEX_0iTYM1AU00
HBO Max / Via tiktok.com

The video has already caused TikTokers to go out and buy the ingredients for the drink, such as in this quick recipe vid from aj.gabriel :

@aj.gabriel ♬ original sound - hbomax

Since I'm a big fan of House of the Dragon (and I love any excuse to day drink on a Monday afternoon), I did the same. There are only three ingredients, and they're pretty easy to find: Campari, sweet vermouth, and prosecco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hka6Y_0iTYM1AU00

I bought Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth because all the others were French, and I wanted to stick to Italian products. It was also the most affordable option at the store, which was nice! But you can probably find pricier brands that might be higher quality. Just make sure you buy sweet vermouth and not dry vermouth!

Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

In a mixing cup with ice, add 1.5 ounces of Campari:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ETOt_0iTYM1AU00
Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

Then add 1.5 ounces of sweet vermouth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22o4Oy_0iTYM1AU00
Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

And then top it off with 1.5 ounces of prosecco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPTXh_0iTYM1AU00

A regular negroni is made with gin instead of prosecco at this point. The prosecco is what makes it "sbagliato," which translates to "mistake." So basically, this drink is supposed to be a negroni that you messed up while making by adding prosecco instead of gin!

Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

Give it a stir...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hcWY_0iTYM1AU00
Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

And then strain it into a glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T64vf_0iTYM1AU00

Normally, a regular negroni would be poured into a "rocks" or "old fashioned" glass, over ice. But since this is a negroni sbagliato, most recipes recommend a champagne flute instead. Of course, you can drink it out of a shoe if you want. Ideally, you also want a little orange peel for garnish, but alas, I forgot to buy an orange.

Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

I put on my Italia hat and gave it a sip...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRLp0_0iTYM1AU00
Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

And yeah, that's pretty tasty. You still get the bitterness of the Campari, but it's balanced out by the sweetness of the prosecco. However, if you don't usually like a negroni, you might not like this version of it either, as the Campari is still the main flavor here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dpXF_0iTYM1AU00
Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

So there you go. I can see why this is Emma D'Arcy's favorite drink, and honestly, I might start making them to go with the final episodes of the season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40c7SL_0iTYM1AU00
Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

Here's the recipe, just in case you need it:

1.5 ounces Campari

1.5 ounces sweet vermouth

1.5 ounces prosecco

Add the Campari and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Add prosecco and stir again, then strain into a champagne flute. Alternatively, strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with orange peel or slice. Top with more prosecco for added sweetness, to taste.

#Prosecco#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Negroni#Hbo Max#Champagne#Food Drink#House#Dragon#Hbo#Tiktokers#Campari#Martini Rossi#French#Italian
