A New Hampshire Real Estate Listing Is Going Viral Because Michael Myers Is Hidden In Every Picture Like A Terrifying Game Of "Where's Waldo?"

New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
WMUR.com
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Arrested For Using Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To Turn Dollar Bills Into $100 Bills
Let’s start by saying: DON’T DO THIS AT HOME. Or anywhere. Ever. Look out “Florida Man,” “Massachusetts Man” is coming for ya! Here are the quick details of this wild story:. Better Uses For the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser?. -Smudges on your walls. -Clean...
Maine woman becomes 129th person to complete New Hampshire Grid challenge
POWNAL, Maine — Stephanie Dragoon started hiking when she was a little girl. Dragoon, along with her siblings and parents, would often head into the woods on the weekends and explore. Luckily, she said she didn't mind because she quickly fell in love with the trails. But the hikes...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
laconiadailysun.com
Countries New Hampshire imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Hampshire imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with New Hampshire.
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Drivers warned about moose collision risk in New Hampshire after 72 moose were killed by cars in 2021
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding drivers to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because the moose are loose this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in New Hampshire. To avoid a moose collision, officials said drivers...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
observer-me.com
The major error we made on our bird hunting trip to Maine’s North Woods
Our group of hunting and fishing buddies has committed to getting together more often in the woods and on the water. Toward that end, I joined brothers Chris Lander of Orrington and Bill Lander of Dedham recently for a three-day camping and bird hunting expedition to the North Maine Woods.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious
They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
WCVB
'Person of interest' in unsolved April homicide in New Hampshire arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man described as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of a New Hampshire couple earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, officials said. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted on a 2021 warrant issued in Utah when he was spotted...
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
WMUR.com
Video: Nice day ahead of stormy weather in New Hampshire
Beautiful October days mid-week then a potent front moves through late Thursday into Friday bringing wind and heavy rain. Following that will be a pleasant Saturday, then possibly a few showers Sunday. Not as chilly tonight under fair skies. Patchy fog may form again. Lows in the mid 30s north...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police raise enforcement ahead of National Move Over Day
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police is reminding drivers to move over for blue, red, or amber flashing lights. During a saturation patrol Monday on I-93 in Londonderry, troopers stopped 39 people. Twelve were passenger vehicles that didn't move over. State police tell News 9 that enforcement efforts...
BuzzFeed
