A New Hampshire Real Estate Listing Is Going Viral Because Michael Myers Is Hidden In Every Picture Like A Terrifying Game Of "Where's Waldo?"

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5h5F_0iTYLykx00

Tom Bolduc is a real estate agent in New Hampshire who decided to *spice things up* on a listing by adding a little surprise to the house photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGePG_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor

That little surprise being Michael Myers in every picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zibxW_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor

He told Today , "It's a perfect season and me and my sellers thought it would be a fun way to make people laugh."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOvgf_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor

So, see if you can spot him in all the photos. Sometimes, he's harder to find than you'd think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iA2S2_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RE0j1_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyYcl_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKpOx_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LG0F7_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4919L0_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAYhu_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgTet_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LVwA_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjUyC_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9Vww_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL3LM_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192QwP_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfGwa_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KXnT_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LX7lZ_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YW9EV_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBNhs_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWlE9_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY8FY_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLfon_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16u2xj_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDI0H_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcP4s_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pw01p_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn4S4_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8DxJ_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor

And last but not least...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BwLj_0iTYLykx00
Tom Bolduc, Realtor

