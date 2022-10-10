ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us About Your Experience Coming Out Later In Life — It's Time To Tell Your Story

By Jake Farrington
 3 days ago

National Coming Out Day is happening this week. Hooray for being queer and living out loud!

It's so inspiring to hear peoples' stories of making the bold decision to unapologetically declare who they are.

And I want to hear those stories, especially if you came out later in life.

Tell us what pushed you to make the decision, how the response has been, and what you'd say to the generations who have come after you.

Your stories need to be heard, and if you're willing to share yours with me, post them in the comments below. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit your answer using this Google form .

Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community article!

Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate National Coming Out Day from October 10-16. You can explore more coming out and queer content over on our LGBTQ page .

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

