Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
5 super cozy finds on sale for under $30 on Amazon, from teddy coats to sherpa slippers
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Teddy, aka sherpa fleece, makes for an incredibly...
intheknow.com
Bring that movie theater sound to your living room with this JBL soundbar Prime Day deal — over 50% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Going to the movies is fun, but it’s...
intheknow.com
Act fast: Save over $100 on a Samsung Galaxy tablet, top-rated air purifier and more
Engadget has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tech gadgets are typically high on everyone’s wish list around the holidays, but they’re also the items most likely to break the bank. That’s why these deals from Walmart are so incredible. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a wearable device or finally switch to a connected smart home, we’ve got you covered.
AFTVnews
[SOLD OUT] 50″ Hisense QLED 4K Fire TV Smart TV is on sale for $159.99 — Lightning deal will sell out in minutes!
The doorbuster lightning deal on the 50″ Hisense U6 QLED 4K Fire TV for $159.99 is NOW LIVE! This TV deal will likely sell out in minutes so stop reading and just go buy it if you’re interested. At 70% off the regular price of $529.99, this is easily one of the best deals during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. It’s also one of the best, if not THE best, Fire TV Smart TV available. You can read all about its long list of features here, but only after you’ve put your order in. If you miss out on this deal, be sure to check my full list of Fire TV Smart TV deals that are already live.
RELATED PEOPLE
intheknow.com
If sitting for too long hurts your back, buy this seat cushion that Amazon shoppers love while it’s less than $30 for Prime Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Anyone who has experienced back pain knows it...
intheknow.com
You can still score the Instant Pot, Instant Vortex and other Instant brand products up to 40% off on Amazon
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. By now, you’ve probably heard about how great...
intheknow.com
Replace all of your cookware with this 17-piece nonstick T-fal set — it’s on sale for only $122 on Amazon
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Cookware isn’t cheap — that’s why you should...
intheknow.com
Cuisinart and KitchenAid cooking accessories are 50% off on Amazon this weekend — shop cutting boards, cutlery and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While some people prep for the holiday season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
intheknow.com
Can you handle the cuteness? Soft and cuddly Squishmallows are up to 38% off for Prime Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. For a lot of people, the idea of...
2 different children's sleepwear products recall for burn hazard
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they failed to meet flammability standards.
intheknow.com
Drop what you’re doing — the perfect button-up shirt is on sale for just $9 at J.Crew
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale brought its fair...
intheknow.com
There are tons of comfy, stylish New Balance sneakers on sale for cheap at Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Today is the last day to shop the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
intheknow.com
More than 53,000 shoppers rave about this cup that keeps your drink cold for hours: ‘Holds ice longer than a Yeti’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If the mere thought of a lukewarm drink...
intheknow.com
Supergoop makes sun protection simple
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sunscreen is a must no matter what month...
intheknow.com
These yummy food gifts will come in handy this holiday season — stock up while prices are low for Prime Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Even the most organized people are bound to...
intheknow.com
Mom shocked when ‘Disney princess’ daughter befriends a squirrel: ‘Sometimes things aren’t meant to be picked up’
TikTok mom Vanessa Padilla (@vaneepadillaa) was shocked when her daughter tried to get into the car with a baby squirrel she befriended. sometimes things aren’t meant to be picked up, but she will pick up anything that looks like its in some kind of harm😂no harm was done to any of them#kidsoftiktok #shesdifferent #loveyou#funnyvideos#fyp#parati.
PETS・
intheknow.com
Amazon shoppers found the coziest sherpa throw blanket, and it’s only $19.99: ‘Luxuriously soft and very stylish’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. As the weather gets colder and colder, the...
intheknow.com
The $600 Dyson Airwrap vs. the $40 Revlon One-Step: Which is worth the hype?
The Dyson Airwrap may be one of the trendiest hair accessories right now. But with a $600 price tag, is it really worth it?. In The Know’s Lisa Azcona tested the latest Dyson Airwrap multi-styler for long hair on her curly strands. The hair styler is designed to curl or smooth wet hair while drying it without extreme heat. This can reduce hair damage and save you time — if it actually works.
intheknow.com
A viral 13-part TikTok storytime about an apartment complex thief feels suspiciously like an ad
In August, Desiree Mize went viral on TikTok. Mize has an impressive following of over 683,000 followers and dedicates her account to #TransformationTuesday posts and the workouts she loves that helped her lose 160 pounds. Previously, her most successful video had racked up 6.5 million views — but this time, it was more than double that.
Comments / 0