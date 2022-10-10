ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Act fast: Save over $100 on a Samsung Galaxy tablet, top-rated air purifier and more

Engadget has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Tech gadgets are typically high on everyone’s wish list around the holidays, but they’re also the items most likely to break the bank. That’s why these deals from Walmart are so incredible. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a wearable device or finally switch to a connected smart home, we’ve got you covered.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

[SOLD OUT] 50″ Hisense QLED 4K Fire TV Smart TV is on sale for $159.99 — Lightning deal will sell out in minutes!

The doorbuster lightning deal on the 50″ Hisense U6 QLED 4K Fire TV for $159.99 is NOW LIVE! This TV deal will likely sell out in minutes so stop reading and just go buy it if you’re interested. At 70% off the regular price of $529.99, this is easily one of the best deals during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. It’s also one of the best, if not THE best, Fire TV Smart TV available. You can read all about its long list of features here, but only after you’ve put your order in. If you miss out on this deal, be sure to check my full list of Fire TV Smart TV deals that are already live.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#4k Tv#Uhd Tv#Rca##Hulu#Rca Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
intheknow.com

Supergoop makes sun protection simple

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sunscreen is a must no matter what month...
SKIN CARE
intheknow.com

Mom shocked when ‘Disney princess’ daughter befriends a squirrel: ‘Sometimes things aren’t meant to be picked up’

TikTok mom Vanessa Padilla (@vaneepadillaa) was shocked when her daughter tried to get into the car with a baby squirrel she befriended. sometimes things aren’t meant to be picked up, but she will pick up anything that looks like its in some kind of harm😂no harm was done to any of them#kidsoftiktok #shesdifferent #loveyou#funnyvideos#fyp#parati.
PETS
intheknow.com

The $600 Dyson Airwrap vs. the $40 Revlon One-Step: Which is worth the hype?

The Dyson Airwrap may be one of the trendiest hair accessories right now. But with a $600 price tag, is it really worth it?. In The Know’s Lisa Azcona tested the latest Dyson Airwrap multi-styler for long hair on her curly strands. The hair styler is designed to curl or smooth wet hair while drying it without extreme heat. This can reduce hair damage and save you time — if it actually works.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy