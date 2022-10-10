ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
greyknight666

greyknight666 replied to the thread GPU selection. $800. I'm not sold on either team. So I figure is nvidia worth the premium to keep g-sync? Or normal monitor usage with a more modest AMD.
Nvidia DLSS 3: Fake Frames or Big Gains?

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Earlier this week we published a big benchmark review covering the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and damn is this a mighty impressive GPU. We didn't get into much detail on DLSS 3 though, one of the new key selling points of Nvidia's Ada Lovelace generation.
Microsoft's adaptive accessories arrive on October 25

Something to look forward to: Microsoft received much-deserved praise when its accessories made gaming easier for those with disabilities a few years ago. The company has finally announced when it will bring a similar level of accessibility to everyday computer use, along with the price for each new accessory. In...
RDNA 3-powered AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards could launch in December

Rumor mill: With the PC world still on fire (and not all of it in a good way) over the announcement of Lovelace and yesterday's launch of the RTX 4090, it's easy to forget that AMD has its own next-gen graphics cards on the way. According to rumors, team red's Radeon RX 7000 series will arrive sometime in December following their reveal next month.
inhility

inhility replied to the thread AMD Ryzen 7000 is off to a slow start, Zen 4 sales are not good. The vast majority of buyers won't even consider either in their shopping list.
Nvidia reveals first wave of games to support DLSS 3.0, new RTX 4080 benchmarks

What just happened? Nvidia's RTX 4090 has finally launched, and with it comes the company's latest iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling tech, the Lovelace-exclusive DLSS 3.0. Team Green has already announced 35 games that will support DLSS 3.0. Now, we know that five of them will gain it within the first week. Sadly for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, CD Projekt Red's game isn't one of them.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Review

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. This is our first look at Nvidia's GeForce 40 series, starting with the flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090. Today we're about to find out all you need to know about this next generation graphics card -- most importantly its gaming performance.
Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday

TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
Google unveils a host of open data and AI advancements at Cloud Next

In context: When it comes to tech products, concepts are often more elegant than reality. Capabilities and functions that sound logical and straightforward often prove to be much more complicated or arduous than they first appear. Part of the problem, of course, is that many of the most advanced technologies...
AntonyHarper3332

Ok. COUNTIF to Find Duplicates The duplicate-checking formula uses =COUNTIF to "count" which cells contain data that appears more than...
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphone releases in 2022....
Cezille

This only buys a little time, the first one to crack AGI will be the true winner...
Casual local multiplayer games coming to BMW cars next year

Forward-looking: Thanks to a new entertainment feature, groups stuck waiting in certain BMWs will soon have another way to pass the time together. At first, the AirConsole platform seems like another delivery method for mobile games, but it could make an interesting comparison against other game platforms. Next year, BMW...
