Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Nvidia DLSS 3: Fake Frames or Big Gains?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Earlier this week we published a big benchmark review covering the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and damn is this a mighty impressive GPU. We didn't get into much detail on DLSS 3 though, one of the new key selling points of Nvidia's Ada Lovelace generation.
Microsoft's adaptive accessories arrive on October 25
Something to look forward to: Microsoft received much-deserved praise when its accessories made gaming easier for those with disabilities a few years ago. The company has finally announced when it will bring a similar level of accessibility to everyday computer use, along with the price for each new accessory. In...
RDNA 3-powered AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards could launch in December
Rumor mill: With the PC world still on fire (and not all of it in a good way) over the announcement of Lovelace and yesterday's launch of the RTX 4090, it's easy to forget that AMD has its own next-gen graphics cards on the way. According to rumors, team red's Radeon RX 7000 series will arrive sometime in December following their reveal next month.
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
Google announces three Chromebooks purpose-built for cloud gaming
What just happened? On Tuesday, Google introduced a trio of Chromebooks designed with cloud gaming in mind. The systems – from Acer, Asus and Lenovo – all ship with respectable hardware and high refresh rate displays. When Google announced it was winding down Stadia last month, it felt...
Nvidia reveals first wave of games to support DLSS 3.0, new RTX 4080 benchmarks
What just happened? Nvidia's RTX 4090 has finally launched, and with it comes the company's latest iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling tech, the Lovelace-exclusive DLSS 3.0. Team Green has already announced 35 games that will support DLSS 3.0. Now, we know that five of them will gain it within the first week. Sadly for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, CD Projekt Red's game isn't one of them.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. This is our first look at Nvidia's GeForce 40 series, starting with the flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090. Today we're about to find out all you need to know about this next generation graphics card -- most importantly its gaming performance.
Microsoft unveils updated Surface Studio 2+ with RTX 3060 graphics
In context: Microsoft Surface Studio lineup of all-in-one PCs is likely aimed at enterprise customers, where the high price point and relative lack of upgradability aren't such sore points. Even so, it would've been nice to see a current-gen CPU in a machine that costs this much. At its Surface...
Analysts estimate SSD prices will drop 50 percent by mid-2023
Something to look forward to: As SSD and NAND prices gradually decline, analysts now believe the price drops have no end in sight. The latest projections show that next year, consumers may be able to add 2TB worth of SSD storage to their PC for less than $100. It's safe...
Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday
TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
Google unveils a host of open data and AI advancements at Cloud Next
In context: When it comes to tech products, concepts are often more elegant than reality. Capabilities and functions that sound logical and straightforward often prove to be much more complicated or arduous than they first appear. Part of the problem, of course, is that many of the most advanced technologies...
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphone releases in 2022....
Casual local multiplayer games coming to BMW cars next year
Forward-looking: Thanks to a new entertainment feature, groups stuck waiting in certain BMWs will soon have another way to pass the time together. At first, the AirConsole platform seems like another delivery method for mobile games, but it could make an interesting comparison against other game platforms. Next year, BMW...
Apple will soon offer "high-yield" savings accounts for its Apple Cash rewards
The big picture: In case you weren't paying attention, Apple is now a bank. I jest, but only a little. It started with the Apple Card, and now the tech giant wants to hold your money, too. Of course, it is completely optional, but it does have some advantages if you are already an Apple cardholder.
