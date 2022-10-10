TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. This is our first look at Nvidia's GeForce 40 series, starting with the flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090. Today we're about to find out all you need to know about this next generation graphics card -- most importantly its gaming performance.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO