Can The Lafayette Parish School System Hold Parents Financially Responsible For Lockdowns?

The Lafayette Parish School System is looking into ways to further hold students and their parents responsible for major threats that lock down district schools. At Wednesday night's LPSS school board meeting, board member Dr. Tehmi Chassion, who represents District 4, asked the district's attorney if the school system could seek restitution from parents whose children force lockdowns and major responses from law enforcement over threats posted to social media and elsewhere.
