(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.

AMES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO