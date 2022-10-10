Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Centennial girls race to CIML Conference crown; Hawkettes earn 5th-place finish
At the Fort Dodge Invitational last week, the fourth-ranked Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country team raced to a 20-point victory over No. 5 Johnston. In a rematch on Wednesday, the Jaguars repeated that 20-point win on Johnston’s home course to capture the inaugural CIML Conference championship. “We felt...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We just kept fighting’: Winkel, Jaguars hold off Waukee NW on Senior Night
The Ankeny Centennial volleyball team let two match points slip away during Tuesday’s battle against visiting Waukee Northwest. Delainey Winkel made sure that the Jaguars didn’t waste their next opportunity to close out the match. Winkel pounded a kill to break a 24-24 tie in the fourth set,...
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
kniakrls.com
Bradley James Heaton
A celebration of life for Bradley James Heaton, of rural Knoxville, is pending. Brad’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Brad’s memory to his daughter, Brittany Alvarez. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Brad’s family with his arrangements.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Killed in UTV Accident Near Vinton
It happened Saturday afternoon around 4 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck and UTV were both heading eastbound on 61st Street Lane approaching 68th Avenue Drive when the pickup went to pass the UTV. The UTV turned left in front of the pickup and the pickup hit it – with the UTV rolling into the ditch and ejecting the two occupants.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
nomadlawyer.org
Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
who13.com
Watch party for “The Voice” contestant
You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
