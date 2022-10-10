ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?

If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers

Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?. Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo

Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are The Best And Cleanest Laundromats in Kalamazoo

Having clean clothes is extremely important in life, whether you hand wash, have a washer and dryer at home, or make trips to the laundromat, you do something to have clean clothes. I know that there is a handful of them around town simply from just living here for so long and driving past them so often. I'm aware of laundromats on every side of the city including downtown, except for the north side. I might be crazy, but I don't think the north side of Kalamazoo has a laundromat.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022

Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Man#Facebook Live
1077 WRKR

Why Did This Person Wait Five Months To Report $10,000 Cash Missing?

I try not to make it a habit of carrying around a ton of cash. I got jumped once when I lived in Oklahoma and had all the cash on me (and my car) stolen in the process. But, at most, I might have $50 on me on a good day. But, if I happened to get jumped again, and my money stolen again, I'm pretty sure I'd be calling the cops right away... not this guy, apparently.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
1077 WRKR

Looking Back To When Kalamazoo Had To Ration Sugar

There was a time when even Kalamazoo had to ration out things like meat flour and even sugar. I had no clue that during World War I, there was a federal ration system put in place, and Kalamazoo was doing its part to help "Food Win The War." Looking up what this was all about I learned some interesting history, then made a really cool discovery:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Homeless Dogs Airlifted from Puerto Rico and Florida to Kalamazoo

Here's why 127 dogs were just airlifted out of areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian this weekend. One sad fact that many of us forget during natural disasters like Hurricane Ian would be the displaced family pets. Many people have to evacuate or escape in a hurry and are forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their dogs at home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

What Time Is Trick or Treating in Kalamazoo Area Cities?

Trick or treating is the part of Halloween that all the children and even some adults look forward to the most. Some adults do still go out trick or treating and others love seeing the joy on kids' faces as they chat about their costumes and drop boatloads of candy into their buckets. The spirit of Halloween is all over but it's not celebrated the same way by everyone.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy