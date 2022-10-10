ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

lakeandsumterstyle.com

Friday Night Lights Football Preview 10.14.2022

This weekend should be an excellent slate of Friday Night Lights football games in Lake & Sumter Counties headlined by The Villages traveling to Mount Dora to take on the Hurricanes! Lets take a look at all the action slated to go down this weekend!. In what will be the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Villages team scores a singles golf three-peat

Winning one championship is a heavy task. Winning back-to-back titles is exponentially more arduous. That’s why the notion of winning three straight championships is considered such a pre-eminent accomplishment. The Villages chapter of the American Singles Golf Association captured the vaunted three-peat earlier this month, rallying from a Day...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fastest feet in the GC8

BROOKSVILLE — Citrus County programs swept the individual and team honors at Thursday’s Gulf Coast 8 Conference cross country meet at Lake McKethan Recreation Area. The Lecanto girls, paced by two-time GC8 champion Catalina Veldwijk, edged Springstead for the title, 27-29.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Rebranded Amber Brooke Farms Showcases Fall Fun

Formerly known as Atwood Farms in Eustis, the new and improved Amber Brooke Farms is impressing locals with their new chic look, general store and fall fun on the farm. “Atwood Family Farm is pleased to announce our rebranding that brings together its two-family farms, Atwood Family Farm and Red, White & Blues Farm, under one new name – Amber Brooke Farms,” their press release states.
EUSTIS, FL
ocala-news.com

No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students

Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

VCS’s annual golf tournament expands to three courses

Golfers don’t need a reason to hit the links in The Villages, but the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is giving them one. Later this month, the The Villages High School’s Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is hosting its annual Golf Tournament. And this year, play has been expanded to three courses — Palmer Legends Country Club, Glenview Champions Country Club and Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15

ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November

The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend

The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
BELLEVIEW, FL

