lakeandsumterstyle.com
Friday Night Lights Football Preview 10.14.2022
This weekend should be an excellent slate of Friday Night Lights football games in Lake & Sumter Counties headlined by The Villages traveling to Mount Dora to take on the Hurricanes! Lets take a look at all the action slated to go down this weekend!. In what will be the...
Villages Daily Sun
Villages team scores a singles golf three-peat
Winning one championship is a heavy task. Winning back-to-back titles is exponentially more arduous. That’s why the notion of winning three straight championships is considered such a pre-eminent accomplishment. The Villages chapter of the American Singles Golf Association captured the vaunted three-peat earlier this month, rallying from a Day...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0
An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fastest feet in the GC8
BROOKSVILLE — Citrus County programs swept the individual and team honors at Thursday’s Gulf Coast 8 Conference cross country meet at Lake McKethan Recreation Area. The Lecanto girls, paced by two-time GC8 champion Catalina Veldwijk, edged Springstead for the title, 27-29.
villages-news.com
Controversy over motocross park dominates Sumter County Commission meeting
A Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting turned into a courtroom Tuesday night as attorneys sparred over a special use permit requested for a motocross track. Commissioners denied the permit for the private track on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Garry Breeden casting the only vote not to reject it.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show was held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Find out what breed was on full display on this weeks Horse Capital TV.
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Rebranded Amber Brooke Farms Showcases Fall Fun
Formerly known as Atwood Farms in Eustis, the new and improved Amber Brooke Farms is impressing locals with their new chic look, general store and fall fun on the farm. “Atwood Family Farm is pleased to announce our rebranding that brings together its two-family farms, Atwood Family Farm and Red, White & Blues Farm, under one new name – Amber Brooke Farms,” their press release states.
ocala-news.com
No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students
Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Villages Daily Sun
VCS’s annual golf tournament expands to three courses
Golfers don’t need a reason to hit the links in The Villages, but the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is giving them one. Later this month, the The Villages High School’s Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is hosting its annual Golf Tournament. And this year, play has been expanded to three courses — Palmer Legends Country Club, Glenview Champions Country Club and Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club.
FEMA Approves Brevard, Orange, And Osceola Counties In Major Disaster Declaration For Public Assistance
Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in
villages-news.com
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
Marion County school leaders hear details of plans to raise school achievement
As the first quarter of the school year draws to a close, Marion County school officials are reviewing steps each school intends to take to improve the services delivered to its students. Earlier this year, Marion County Public Schools received an overall score of C from the Florida Department of...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15
ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
villages-news.com
Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November
The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
ocala-news.com
Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend
The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
