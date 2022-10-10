Read full article on original website
Related
Plano's Harrington Library to temporarily close as renovations continue
Harrington Library is slated to be closed starting Oct. 30 until mid-January. (Courtesy city of Plano) Plano's Harrington Library will close beginning Oct. 30 for more than two months as $5 million in building renovations continues. The library branch at 1501 18th St. is scheduled to reopen in mid-January, according...
Popshelf continues expansion with opening of second Lewisville store
Popshelf opened a second location in Lewisville on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Oct. 10, according to a press release. The store is located at 201 N. Summit Ave. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf has another store in Lewisville at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. 469-830-2915.
Check out five relocated businesses in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
The gym offers more 13,000 square feet of rope climbing and over 6,000 square feet of bouldering. (Courtesy Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness) From a 50-foot-high rock and rope climbing facility to an animal clinic, here are five new business that have recently relocated or are about to move to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake.
Coppell, Lewisville see increase in HOT funds
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell collectively brought in $2.9 million in hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, revenue in fiscal year 2021-22, and the two cities are using the rise in funds over the last few years to promote their respective cities. Coppell has four hotels that are less than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vari promotes environmentally friendly workplace at new Coppell headquarters
Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4. (Rendering courtesy Vari) Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4, according to a press release. The 180,000-square-foot, three-story VariSpace facility is located at 450 Freeport Parkway. It is the third building in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to receive Fitwel certification, which promotes a healthy and green work environment. The building’s amenities include large exterior balconies, an open lobby concept, open staircases, touch-free building apps, a fitness facility, garage parking, grab-and-go food services and Vari workspace products. Vari is a workspace innovation company that provides office space products such as standing desks, seating and storage.
WFAA
YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
WeWhiten to provide teeth-whitening services at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
WeWhiten is slated to open its new location at The Shops at Legacy. (Courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels) WeWhiten is slated to open in its new location at The Shops at Legacy in December, according to the company's website. This dental studio offers 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute teeth-whitening treatments using an organic whitening gel, according to its website. It also offers at-home treatment kits, including phone-powered kits and whitening pens. WeWhiten will be located at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C118, in Plano. 800-674-8743. https://wewhiten.com.
Fowling Warehouse DFW bringing new venue, sport to Plano
The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling (rhymes with bowling). (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse DFW is slated to open in November at 1714 14th St. in Plano. This will be the franchise’s first location in Texas and its seventh in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CandysDirt.com
Downtown Dallas Views And Stunning Design Make For Fabulous Townhomes in The Cedars
The Cedars is one of Dallas’s most exciting neighborhoods. With proximity to downtown Dallas’ hottest attractions like Lee Harvey’s Dive In and Alamo Drafthouse, residents enjoy top-tier nightlife, five-star dining, and first-class entertainment. Within the Cedars, an incredible collection of townhomes just hit the market and they’re...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX is a subdivision of Dallas Fort Worth. The area is known for many great things, like parks, art museums, and Friday night lights. But the area is also known for its diverse, melting pot of culinary delights. The state of Texas likely leads the nation in BBQ joints....
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
Here are updates on 5 food-related businesses operating in Richardson
The Brass Tap opened its newest location at CityLine in Richardson on Aug. 16. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) From pizza to cold-smoked meats, here are the latest updates on five places to get food in Richardson. 1. Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
14 of the Best Restaurants in Plano, TX
Whether you live in Plano, Texas, or just passing through, you will note a great culinary scene. Because of all the different types of people living in the area, there are several great ethnic restaurants to visit during your next trip to Plano. If you are looking for some of the best restaurants in Plano, keep on reading!
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
Dallas Observer
The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas
Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
Coppell City Council approves ordinance for Victory Shops
Coppell City Council approved an ordinance for a new conceptual planned development for Victory Shops at Coppell on Oct. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Coppell City Council approved an ordinance for a new conceptual planned development for Victory Shops at Coppell. This 16.766-acre development is located on the southeast corner of...
Edison Coffee closed due to fire
Edison Coffee Co. is closed indefinitely because of a fire in its building in Parker Square. Firefighters responded to Parker Square just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a lot of smoke “but the fire itself was difficult to locate,” said Brandon Barth, spokesman Flower Mound Fire Department. A second alarm brought more firefighters from FMFD, as well as the Highland Village and Lewisville fire departments, and eventually the fire was found in the walls and in between the first and second floor.
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport
McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
Edmond's Burgers & More to serve up burgers, wraps and more in Plano
Edmond's Burgers & More is opening in October in Plano. (Courtesy Edmond's Burgers & More) Edmond’s Burgers & More is scheduled to open later in October at 2919 W. 15th St. in Plano. The family-owned restaurant serves burgers as well as a variety of wraps, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 972-612-2121. Facebook: Edmond’s Burgers & More.
Dallas sees progress in housing the homeless & Lewisville focuses on affordable housing solutions
The Dallas Area Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness Local Government Corporation Board recently presented data showing progress on finding housing for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Oct. 14 episode of the DFW Breakdown, which focuses on the topic of affordable housing, Community Impact reporter Rebecca Heliot...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0