Lewisville, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf continues expansion with opening of second Lewisville store

Popshelf opened a second location in Lewisville on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Oct. 10, according to a press release. The store is located at 201 N. Summit Ave. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf has another store in Lewisville at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. 469-830-2915.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Vari promotes environmentally friendly workplace at new Coppell headquarters

Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4. (Rendering courtesy Vari) Vari opened its new global headquarters in Coppell on Oct. 4, according to a press release. The 180,000-square-foot, three-story VariSpace facility is located at 450 Freeport Parkway. It is the third building in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to receive Fitwel certification, which promotes a healthy and green work environment. The building’s amenities include large exterior balconies, an open lobby concept, open staircases, touch-free building apps, a fitness facility, garage parking, grab-and-go food services and Vari workspace products. Vari is a workspace innovation company that provides office space products such as standing desks, seating and storage.
WFAA

YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

WeWhiten to provide teeth-whitening services at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

WeWhiten is slated to open its new location at The Shops at Legacy. (Courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels) WeWhiten is slated to open in its new location at The Shops at Legacy in December, according to the company's website. This dental studio offers 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute teeth-whitening treatments using an organic whitening gel, according to its website. It also offers at-home treatment kits, including phone-powered kits and whitening pens. WeWhiten will be located at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C118, in Plano. 800-674-8743. https://wewhiten.com.
CandysDirt.com

Downtown Dallas Views And Stunning Design Make For Fabulous Townhomes in The Cedars

The Cedars is one of Dallas’s most exciting neighborhoods. With proximity to downtown Dallas’ hottest attractions like Lee Harvey’s Dive In and Alamo Drafthouse, residents enjoy top-tier nightlife, five-star dining, and first-class entertainment. Within the Cedars, an incredible collection of townhomes just hit the market and they’re...
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Southlake, TX

Southlake, TX is a subdivision of Dallas Fort Worth. The area is known for many great things, like parks, art museums, and Friday night lights. But the area is also known for its diverse, melting pot of culinary delights. The state of Texas likely leads the nation in BBQ joints....
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
birchrestaurant.com

14 of the Best Restaurants in Plano, TX

Whether you live in Plano, Texas, or just passing through, you will note a great culinary scene. Because of all the different types of people living in the area, there are several great ethnic restaurants to visit during your next trip to Plano. If you are looking for some of the best restaurants in Plano, keep on reading!
Dallas Observer

The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas

Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Edison Coffee closed due to fire

Edison Coffee Co. is closed indefinitely because of a fire in its building in Parker Square. Firefighters responded to Parker Square just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a lot of smoke “but the fire itself was difficult to locate,” said Brandon Barth, spokesman Flower Mound Fire Department. A second alarm brought more firefighters from FMFD, as well as the Highland Village and Lewisville fire departments, and eventually the fire was found in the walls and in between the first and second floor.
Larry Lease

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas sees progress in housing the homeless & Lewisville focuses on affordable housing solutions

The Dallas Area Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness Local Government Corporation Board recently presented data showing progress on finding housing for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Oct. 14 episode of the DFW Breakdown, which focuses on the topic of affordable housing, Community Impact reporter Rebecca Heliot...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

