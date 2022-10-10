Read full article on original website
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
WJFW-TV
Retiring UPS driver surprised by school children
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- A northern Wisconsin UPS driver is retiring after working for the delivery company for 47 years. Friday will be Robin Islo's last official day of delivering packages, but his retirement could not happen without first being surprised by students at the Lac Du Flambeau school who gave him a warm welcome Thursday morning.
WJFW-TV
Lac Du Flambeau students witness history at Purdue University
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- A group of Lac Du Flambeau canoe builders returned from Purdue University on Wednesday after being in residency for eleven days to show off their work, which has taken a year to build. Wayne Valliere lead the project and has built over thirty canoes, this...
merrillfotonews.com
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WJFW-TV
Missing Wausau girl found safe
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - A missing girl from Wausau was found safe Tuesday night after being reported missing since Fri., Oct. 7. According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Torrens, 17, was believed to have left on foot alone back on Sept. 19 from the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School on Wausau's north side.
WJFW-TV
Three arrested in Forest County last Tuesday
CRANDON (WJFW) - Three people were arrested in Crandon last week, following an investigation involving the United States Marshals Service, the Forest County Sheriff's Office, the Crandon Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were tracking a subject that was wanted out...
Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified
The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
WJFW-TV
Marshfield Clinic and Essentia Health might be merging
(WJFW) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced that they have completed the first step towards a potential merger today, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. The two health systems might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Marshfield Clinic has locations across Wisconsin and into Michigan's...
UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area teen found safe
A 17-year-old Wausau-area girl reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan Torrens was found at a home in Wausau on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.
WJFW-TV
City of Merrill introduces a new logo
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill unveiled on Tuesday, that they have a new logo. and it will replace the older City of Parks one. This is all related to the City's rebranding efforts to attract more people to Merrill in terms of living, working, visiting and doing business in the city.
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
WSAW
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
whby.com
Fire destroys Shawano County barn; pigs killed
TOWN OF ANGELICA, Wis. — Fire destroys a barn in Shawano County. Crews were called to the barn in the town of Angelica around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Pigs that were inside the barn at the time did not survive. No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
WSAW
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
WJFW-TV
One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
wxpr.org
Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County
Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
WJFW-TV
Local foundation announces a cultural arts fund
RHINELANDER - The Rhinelander Community Foundation connects generous donors and worthy organizations in the area. Tuesday they announced the new Rhinelander Cultural Arts Fund. It’s designed to supports local creative efforts. This is a non-endowed fund in support of cultural arts organizations and activities including music, theater, painting, dance,...
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
wiproud.com
Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death
WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
